Ignite Attachments added to its growing lineup of direct-to-you products with the release of two new grapple options.

The multi-purpose rake grapple reduces soil disturbance during surface debris removal while also allowing for more effective hauling–all with a single attachment. For deep-rooted stumps, the stump bucket grapple provides a powerful and efficient solution.

The new attachments round out Ignite's award-winning grapple lineup. Ignite attachments are optimized to fit most leading brands of compact tractors and loaders.

"A year ago, we set out to disrupt the attachment industry with high-quality, cost-effective options designed for a new generation of compact equipment owners and operators," said Trisha Pearson, business director of Ignite Attachments.

"The new grapple models strike a balance between weight and strength, while our quality components ensure maximum uptime. Simply put, our operators can lift and do more with confidence in the durability and longevity of their grapple attachment."

Rake Grapple

Ignite offers the rake grapple in 66-, 78- and 84-in. widths.

The combination of rake and clam shell grapple makes it easy to complete a number of land management tasks with a single attachment. Compact equipment operators can quickly remove tree branches, roots, and other debris from large areas with minimal soil disruption, reducing the need for additional dirt working. The rake is designed with short, closely spaced tines to minimize snags while also featuring a reinforced tip for even the toughest jobs.

With the grapple feature, debris is secured during transportation as well as loading, eliminating the need for extensive cleanup. The top grapple also allows for efficient back raking with added strength.

The rake grapple line is manufactured with:

2-in. bore and heavy-duty cylinders

High quality Faster flat face couplers

Additional features including greaseable pins and full nylon hose sleeves help minimize downtime and maintenance for better ROI.

"We set out to provide a lineup of powerful, versatile tools that allow operators to handle heavy objects without sacrificing precision or the performance capabilities of their machine," Pearson said. "Ease of use and attainable pricing make the rake grapple a game changer for landscape professionals and homeowners alike."

Stump Bucket Grapple

Rounding out Ignite's line of land management grapples is the powerful stump bucket grapple.

At 46.6 in. wide and 21.5 in. tall, the stump bucket grapple maximizes loader breakout force, making this an ideal attachment for digging out the toughest stumps, roots, rocks or concrete. The reinforced bucket and weld-on edge with replaceable teeth helps ensure long service life with the most demanding applications.

"Even with compact equipment, removing tree stumps and concrete can be a time-consuming and labor-intensive process without the right tools," Pearson said. "Our stump bucket and grapple combination allows for easy removal and secure transport with a single attachment. No getting in and out of the machine. No extra clean-up."

For more information, visit www.igniteattachments.com.

