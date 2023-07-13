The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) issued its multi-year spending plan (MYP) for the state's transportation system.

The MYP details what IDOT plans to expend on transportation in the upcoming fiscal year (annual program) as well as setting a framework for what highway spending will be over the next 6 fiscal years. This is the fifth MYP published since the increase in revenues associated with the 2019 Capital Bill.

The Department announced a $40.99 billion MYP. The transportation plan is the largest program ever announced in the state of Illinois. The plan includes funding for state and local highways, transit, rail, airports and waterways.

FY 2024 – 2029 IDOT Multi-Year Plan for Highways

FY 2024 Annual Program

The proposed FY 2024 annual program is estimated to be $4.6 billion which is an increase over the FY 2022 estimate of $3.6 billion.

FY 2024 – FY 2029 Multi-Year Plan (MYP)

The proposed FY 2024 — FY 2029 MYP, is $27.0 billion which is more than previous MYP of $24.6 billion but nearly double the pre-Capital bill MYPs.

State Program

The state portion of the 2024 MYP is $21.04 billion and includes the following:

Roadway Maintenance includes reconstruction, resurfacing, widening and pavement preservation projects. Total dollar amount for MYP = $7.35 billion.

Bridges consists of bridge replacement and rehabilitation, minor surface repairs and preservation projects. Bridge information will be discussed in terms of square feet of deck (prior just by number of projects). Total dollar amount for MYP = $7.14 billion.

Safety/System Modernization consists of projects such as interchange reconstruction, interstate safety projects and traffic and safety improvements. Total dollar amount for MYP = $1.79 billion.

System Expansion includes major projects such as new bridges on new alignment, bridge replacements that increase capacity, additional lanes, new interchanges and strategic regional arteries. Total dollar amount for MYP = $2.72 billion.

System Support consists of rest area and weigh station maintenance, miscellaneous districtwide projects contract maintenance, statewide engineering or other statewide items, such as pavement markings, guardrail delineation, sign truss work and median barriers. Total dollar amount for MYP = $2.04 billion.

Each of these Core Work Categories are presented by the following asset classification, Interstate, Non- Interstate NHS, Non-NHS Marked and Non-NHS Unmarked.

Local Program

The MYP provides $5.98 billion for local road improvements. This amount is estimated to improve 738 mi. of roads and more than 1.1 million sq. ft. of bridge deck. The state also funds the following special programs for local governments.

The following is a comparison of the state and local project split:

FY 2024 – 2029 IDOT Multi-Year Plan for Multimodal Modes

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) issued its multi-year spending plan (MYP) for multimodal. The MYP proposes $4.1 billion in capital spending for transit, rail, airports and waterways. As with highways, this is the largest MYP ever announced for the state of Illinois.

The majority of the MYP funding is from the state of Illinois because of the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program. The federal government's contribution is also increasing because of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

