The Illinois Tollway board of directors on Nov. 16 approved five construction and professional engineering contracts totaling $335.7 million at its November board meeting, including the last major contract needed to deliver the reconstruction of the I-290/I-88 Interchange on the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294).

"Rebuilding the I-290/I-88 Interchange is a major part of the Central Tri-State Tollway Project that will deliver much-needed improvement in an area that is a crossroads for commuter and local traffic, and an integral part of the regional freight network.," said Cassaundra Rouse, Illinois Tollway executive director. "The contract approved by the board will allow us to rebuild the roadway and bridges on southbound I-294 and is the last major segment needed to keep this project moving."

The $323.9 million contract approved by the Tollway Board will provide for roadway and bridge reconstruction on the southbound Tri-State Tollway (I-294) between Roosevelt Road and St. Charles Road with work scheduled to begin in the 2024 construction season.

Reconfiguration and reconstruction of the I-290/I-88 Interchange is estimated at $700-$800 million and will reduce congestion, improve safety and address operational issues, as well as infrastructure conditions as part of the Illinois Tollway's $4 billion Central Tri-State Project. Work started on the interchange in 2020 and is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2026.

The November contracts include 30 certified disadvantaged, minority- and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms, as well as seven certified veteran-owned firms. Commitments for D/M/WBE participation range from 17.28 percent to 35.08 percent per contract and commitments for veteran participation range from 0.50 percent to 7.19 percent per contract.

November construction contracts awarded include:

A $323.9 million contract to Judlau Contracting Inc., College Point, N.Y., to reconstruct and reconfigure the southbound side of the I-290/I-88 Interchange on the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) between the Cermak Toll Plaza and St. Charles Road.

A $4.9 million contract to Aldridge Electric Inc., Libertyville, Ill., for over-the-road dynamic message sign installation and improvements at the 163rd Street Toll Plaza on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294).

A $3.1 million contract to Utility Dynamics Corporation, Oswego, Ill., for systemwide lighting repairs.

A $1.2 million contract to Martam Construction Inc., Elgin, Ill., for bridge rehabilitation on the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) between Beach Creek and Peace Road.

November professional engineering services contracts awarded include:

A $2.7 million contract to Civiltech Engineering Inc., Itasca, Ill., construction management services on the I-490 Tollway Project between the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90).

More than $519 million in contracts has been approved by the Tollway Board in 2023, as part of the 12th year of the Tollway's Move Illinois capital program. To date, nearly $11.1 billion has been invested by the Illinois Tollway since the Move Illinois Program began in 2012, with more than $2.9 billion of that total committed to small, diverse and veteran-owned firms. In addition, the capital program has created or sustained an estimated 126,300 total jobs as of October.

