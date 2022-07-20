Our Main Office
Wed July 20, 2022 - Midwest Edition #15
The Illinois Tollway board of directors approved seven construction and professional engineering services contracts totaling more than $223 million at its June board meeting. The contracts approved also support eight new Partnering for Growth agreements, including a reverse mentorship partnership.
Nearly $419 million in contracts has been approved by the Tollway board in 2022, as part of the 11th year of the Tollway's 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program. To date, more than $9.8 billion has been invested by the Illinois Tollway since the Move Illinois Program began in 2012, with more than $2.5 billion of that total committed to small, diverse and veteran-owned firms. In addition, the capital program has created or sustained an estimated 109,930 total jobs as of May.
The Illinois Tollway's Partnering for Growth Program for Construction and Professional Services encourages primes and subs to assist disadvantaged, minority and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms and veteran-owned small businesses (VOSBs) in remaining self-sufficient, competitive and profitable.
Nearly 215 mentoring agreements have been put in place since the program started. While most agreements include prime firms mentoring subs, in some cases reverse Partnering for Growth agreements have subs stepping up to assist the prime firms. In 2022, the Tollway has put in place 12 agreements, not including the eight new agreements connected to the professional engineering services contracts approved in June.
The contracts approved in June include four contractors and consultants and 30 subcontractors and subconsultants that are certified as disadvantaged, minority-and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms and 11 subcontractors and subconsultant that are certified veteran-owned firms. Commitments for D/M/WBE participation range from 20.09 to 53 percent per contract and commitments for veteran participation range from 0.52 to 5 percent per contract.
June construction contracts awarded include:
June professional engineering services contract awarded includes:
For more information, visit illinoistollway.com.