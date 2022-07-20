The Illinois Tollway board of directors approved seven construction and professional engineering services contracts totaling more than $223 million at its June board meeting. The contracts approved also support eight new Partnering for Growth agreements, including a reverse mentorship partnership.

Nearly $419 million in contracts has been approved by the Tollway board in 2022, as part of the 11th year of the Tollway's 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program. To date, more than $9.8 billion has been invested by the Illinois Tollway since the Move Illinois Program began in 2012, with more than $2.5 billion of that total committed to small, diverse and veteran-owned firms. In addition, the capital program has created or sustained an estimated 109,930 total jobs as of May.

The Illinois Tollway's Partnering for Growth Program for Construction and Professional Services encourages primes and subs to assist disadvantaged, minority and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms and veteran-owned small businesses (VOSBs) in remaining self-sufficient, competitive and profitable.

Nearly 215 mentoring agreements have been put in place since the program started. While most agreements include prime firms mentoring subs, in some cases reverse Partnering for Growth agreements have subs stepping up to assist the prime firms. In 2022, the Tollway has put in place 12 agreements, not including the eight new agreements connected to the professional engineering services contracts approved in June.

The contracts approved in June include four contractors and consultants and 30 subcontractors and subconsultants that are certified as disadvantaged, minority-and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms and 11 subcontractors and subconsultant that are certified veteran-owned firms. Commitments for D/M/WBE participation range from 20.09 to 53 percent per contract and commitments for veteran participation range from 0.52 to 5 percent per contract.

June construction contracts awarded include:

A $145.4 million contract to Lorig Construction Co., Des Plaines, Ill., for roadway and bridge construction for the new I-490 Tollway between Franklin Avenue and Irving Park Road (Illinois Route 19).

A $21.1 million contract to Judlau Contracting Inc., Lisle, Ill., for construction of the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge over Grand Avenue on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294).

A $2.1 million contract to Rausch Infrastructure, Des Plaines, Ill., for noisewall repair on the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) between 83rd Street and Army Trail Road.

A $494,907 contact to Natural Creations Landscaping, Joliet, Ill., for landscape improvements on the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) Bridge.

June professional engineering services contract awarded includes:

A $25 million contract to the team of Gannett Fleming, Gonzalez Companies and Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Chicago, for construction management services for roadway reconstruction and widening as part of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) Project between the Hinsdale Oasis and Ogden Avenue.

A $15.9 million contract to the team of Bowman Consulting Group, Lisle, Ill.; OSEH, Wheaton, Ill.; and Alfred Benesch Company, Naperville, Ill., for construction management services for roadway reconstruction and widening as part of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) Project between Ogden Avenue and Cermak Road.

A $13 million contract to the team of AECOM Technical Services, Chicago, and SE3, Lisle, Ill., for construction management services as part of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) Project between Flagg Creek and the Hinsdale Oasis.

