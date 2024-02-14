Shutterstock photo

The Illinois Tollway board of directors approved seven construction and professional engineering contracts totaling $38.2 million at its January board meeting for work included in the Tollway's $1.4 billion capital spending commitment for 2024.

"The Tollway's Move Illinois Program is playing a vital role in keeping the Illinois economy moving," said Cassaundra Rouse, Illinois Tollway executive director. "More construction and engineering companies are successfully competing for contracts, including new firms working with the Tollway for the first time. In addition, our projects are supporting thousands of construction jobs throughout the region."

January construction contracts awarded include:

A $24 million contract to Herlihy Mid-Continent Company, Romeoville, Ill., for bridge construction on the new I-490 Tollway between Touhy Avenue and the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90).

A $3.4 million contract to Industrial Fence Inc., Chicago, Ill., for systemwide roadway appurtenance repairs.

A $1.6 million contract to Meade Inc., Willowbrook, Ill., for systemwide fiber-optic systems improvements.

An $873,623 contract to Curran Contracting Company, Crystal Lake, Ill., for ramp pavement repairs on the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) at the DeKalb Oasis.

An $860,792 contract to Martinez Frogs Inc., Melrose Park, Ill., for storage building removal at the Gurnee (M-4) maintenance facility on the Tri-State Tollway (I-94).

January professional engineering services contracts awarded include:

A $4.9 million contract to Stanley Consultants Inc., Chicago, Ill., for design services for the new I-490 Tollway between Irving Park Road and Devon Avenue.

A $2.5 million contract to Ciorba Group Inc., Chicago, Ill., for design services for systemwide toll plaza improvements.

The January contracts approved include 22 certified disadvantaged, minority- and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms, as well as eight certified veteran-owned firms. Commitments for D/M/WBE participation range from 14.04 percent to 97 percent per contract and commitments for veteran participation range from 2.50 percent to 5.06 percent per contract.

The Tollway's Capital Program calls for investing $1.4 billion in 2024 with $386.8 million budgeted for systemwide roadway and bridge repairs to keep the existing Tollway system in good repair, as well as along with funding for key projects including:

$464.6 million to continue reconstruction work for the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) Project.

$501.5 million to continue design and construction for the new I-490 Tollway and new interchanges connecting to the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90); Tri-State Tollway (I-294); the Illinois Route 390 Tollway; as well as providing direct access in and out of O'Hare International Airport as part of the Elgin O'Hare Western Access Project.

Approval of the January contracts marks the start of the 13th year of the 16-year, $15 billion Move Illinois Program. Overall, more than $11.1 billion has been invested by the Tollway since the program began in 2012, with more than $2.9 billion of that total committed to small, diverse and veteran-owned firms. In addition, the capital program has created or sustained an estimated 127,470 total jobs as of December 2023.

For more information, visit illinoistollway.com.

