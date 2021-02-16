The Illinois Tollway is approaching the 10th year of its 15-year, $14 billion capital program, Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future. This capital program will improve mobility, relieve congestion, reduce pollution, create as many as 120,000 jobs and link economies throughout the region. The Tollway is beginning another busy year, with a 2021 capital budget of more than $1.5 billion.

In 2021, the Tollway will continue to provide a safe and efficient means of travel for its customers, while embarking on major corridor capital improvements, including:

Continuing reconstruction on portions of the Central Tri-State (I-294), including the Mile-Long Bridge over the Des Plaines River; the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Bridge over I-294; and roadway rehabilitation and widening between 95th Street and I-55.

Continued design and construction work for the new I-490 Tollway linking the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) in the north with the Central Tri State Tollway (I-294) in the south.

Continuing the second phase of the I-294/I-57 interchange construction including I-57 roadway and bridge work, widening between Kedzie Avenue and the CSX Railroad and several I-294/I-57 ramp connections.

Addressing remaining needs of the existing Tollway system, such as roadway improvements along the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) and crossroad bridge reconstruction on the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) and the Tri-State Tollway (I-94).

In preparation for a busy construction season, the Tollway is sharing initial estimated quantities required for 2021 and other relevant information with the industry to ensure a smooth supply stream. Construction contracts for Tollway projects are competitively bid throughout the year. For those looking to submit a bid or quote to potential bidders, information can be found on the Tollway's website, illinoistollway.com, in the "doing business" section.

Another resource is the Illinois Tollway's Online Plan Room, illinoistollwaybidding.com, one of two locations that contractors can view and obtain engineering plan documents. On this site, firms can see which prime contractors have purchased contract documents.

