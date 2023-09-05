List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Impact of IoT On Crop Management, Yield Optimization

    Tue September 05, 2023 - National Edition
    Fagen Wasanni, Global Ag Tech Initiative


    The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) has brought about a revolutionary approach to agriculture, particularly in the areas of crop management and yield optimization, according to Fagen Wasanni.

    This innovative technology has the potential to transform the agricultural sector, making it more efficient, productive and sustainable.

    IoT, a network of interconnected devices that communicate and exchange data, has been increasingly adopted in various sectors, including agriculture. In the context of farming, IoT devices such as sensors, drones and automated machines are used to collect and analyze data on various aspects of crop growth and environmental conditions. This data-driven approach allows farmers to make informed decisions, leading to improved crop management and yield optimization.

    One of the key benefits of IoT in agriculture is precision farming. This involves the use of IoT devices to monitor and manage crops at a granular level. For instance, soil sensors can provide real-time data on soil moisture, temperature and nutrient levels. This information can help farmers determine the optimal time for planting, watering and fertilizing crops, thereby reducing waste and improving yield.

    Drones equipped with advanced sensors and imaging capabilities are another example of IoT technology in agriculture. These drones can capture detailed images of crop fields, enabling farmers to detect signs of disease or pest infestation early on. This early detection can lead to timely intervention, preventing crop loss and ensuring a healthy yield.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Next Phase of $3.2B Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Project Under Way

    New York Mayor Pursuing Billions in Federal Infrastructure Funds

    Unveiling the Future: Alternative Power Trends at The Utility Expo

    Maryland to Seek Federal Grants to Expand Capital Beltway, Rebuild Major Bridge

    Royals Unveil Ballpark, Entertainment Plans for Two Sites

    HBS Systems Announces Integration With Record360

    Officials Apply for Federal Grant to Rebuild Critical Duluth-Superior Bridge

    WisDOT Project Wins AASHTO Regional Award for Excellence



     

    Read more about...

    Agriculture IoT Technology






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA