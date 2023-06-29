List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Implenia Partners With Stirnimann, Potain On Central Malley Project in Switzerland

    Thu June 29, 2023 - National Edition
    Manitowoc


    When Implenia needed cranes for a complex construction project in western Lausanne, Switzerland, Potain dealer Stirnimann offered a holistic and tailored approach to meet the demands of the site.
    When Implenia needed cranes for a complex construction project in western Lausanne, Switzerland, Potain dealer Stirnimann offered a holistic and tailored approach to meet the demands of the site.
    When Implenia needed cranes for a complex construction project in western Lausanne, Switzerland, Potain dealer Stirnimann offered a holistic and tailored approach to meet the demands of the site. The solution involved one Potain MDT 308 and three MDT 389 top-slewing tower cranes to lift materials for buildings up to 262 ft. in height close to the railway line.

    Swiss real estate and construction services company Implenia has rented four Potain top-slewing tower cranes from local dealer Stirnimann for the Central Malley project in Lausanne.

    This project is a new eco-district to meet environmental challenges and promote energy autonomy, including 28,345 sq. yds. of offices, 200 housing units across 17,581 sq. yds. and 4,545 sq. yds. of commercial space.

    Implenia approached Stirnimann for its effective customer service as a Potain dealer since 1986. Based on precise specifications and lifting requirements, Stirnimann proposed the most suitable crane types and configurations for the site, while also providing valuable input on installation. This close collaboration extended to the client's design office, ensuring a holistic and tailored approach.

    "Several factors make this a complex and unique project with building heights reaching [262 ft.] and the location of two towers close to the SBB railway. For these reasons, we needed a reliable partner in whom we could have total confidence in terms of skills and professionalism. The understanding with Stirnimann employees was the icing on the cake," said Florian Lamy-Rousseau, project manager at Implenia.

    Michel Jérôme, technical manager at Stirnimann, added: "Implenia and Stirnimann have worked hand in hand to meet the project's diverse requirements. The collaboration in designing and assembling the cranes has been a pleasure."

    Stirnimann's solution included one Potain MDT 308 and three MDT 389 top-slewing tower cranes equipped with cameras, the Potain Top Tracing 3 interference system, the new Potain CONNECT telematics system, and aviation lighting.

    The cranes were cofingured as follows:

    • Crane 1: MDT 389 on sealing feet (P800) with a 246 ft. hook height and 164 ft. reach
    • Crane 2: MDT 389 on a 33 by 33 ft. chassis (JM850) with an 293 ft. hook height and 197 ft. reach
    • Crane 3: MDT 308 on a 19.7 by 19.7 ft. chassis (V60) with a 190 ft. hook height and 180 ft. reach
    • Crane 4: MDT 389 on a 32.8 by 32.8 ft. chassis (JM850) with a 309 ft. hook height and 197 ft. reach

    The Potain MDT 389 has a maximum load capacity of 17.6 ton and 3.6 ton at the end of the 246 ft. jib. However, it will primarily handle loads of 12 ton at 98 ft. and 6.6 ton at 180 ft. The cranes will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the project is estimated to last between 24 and 30 months.

    For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

    The solution involved one Potain MDT 308 and three MDT 389 top-slewing tower cranes to lift materials for buildings up to 262 ft. in height close to the railway line.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    VIDEO: I-95 Reopens to Philly Phanfare

    JE Dunn, HOK, Square One Lead Expansion of Iconic Texas Complex

    FDOT Makes Improvements to Daryl Carter Parkway in Central Florida

    ADOT, Ames Earn America's Transportation Awards Honors

    Volvo Construction Equipment Reveals Electric Charging Protocol to Accelerate Transformation

    Hamm HD+ Tandem Rollers Now 'Digital Ready' In All Weight Classes

    Tobacco Road in Conn.? Enfield Is Home to One of Oldest, Largest Farms in U.S.

    Appalachian State University in North Carolina to Begin Building Innovation District This Summer



     

    Read more about...

    Cranes Potain Switzerland Tower Cranes






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA