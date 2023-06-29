When Implenia needed cranes for a complex construction project in western Lausanne, Switzerland, Potain dealer Stirnimann offered a holistic and tailored approach to meet the demands of the site.

Swiss real estate and construction services company Implenia has rented four Potain top-slewing tower cranes from local dealer Stirnimann for the Central Malley project in Lausanne.

This project is a new eco-district to meet environmental challenges and promote energy autonomy, including 28,345 sq. yds. of offices, 200 housing units across 17,581 sq. yds. and 4,545 sq. yds. of commercial space.

Implenia approached Stirnimann for its effective customer service as a Potain dealer since 1986. Based on precise specifications and lifting requirements, Stirnimann proposed the most suitable crane types and configurations for the site, while also providing valuable input on installation. This close collaboration extended to the client's design office, ensuring a holistic and tailored approach.

"Several factors make this a complex and unique project with building heights reaching [262 ft.] and the location of two towers close to the SBB railway. For these reasons, we needed a reliable partner in whom we could have total confidence in terms of skills and professionalism. The understanding with Stirnimann employees was the icing on the cake," said Florian Lamy-Rousseau, project manager at Implenia.

Michel Jérôme, technical manager at Stirnimann, added: "Implenia and Stirnimann have worked hand in hand to meet the project's diverse requirements. The collaboration in designing and assembling the cranes has been a pleasure."

Stirnimann's solution included one Potain MDT 308 and three MDT 389 top-slewing tower cranes equipped with cameras, the Potain Top Tracing 3 interference system, the new Potain CONNECT telematics system, and aviation lighting.

The cranes were cofingured as follows:

Crane 1: MDT 389 on sealing feet (P800) with a 246 ft. hook height and 164 ft. reach

Crane 2: MDT 389 on a 33 by 33 ft. chassis (JM850) with an 293 ft. hook height and 197 ft. reach

Crane 3: MDT 308 on a 19.7 by 19.7 ft. chassis (V60) with a 190 ft. hook height and 180 ft. reach

Crane 4: MDT 389 on a 32.8 by 32.8 ft. chassis (JM850) with a 309 ft. hook height and 197 ft. reach

The Potain MDT 389 has a maximum load capacity of 17.6 ton and 3.6 ton at the end of the 246 ft. jib. However, it will primarily handle loads of 12 ton at 98 ft. and 6.6 ton at 180 ft. The cranes will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the project is estimated to last between 24 and 30 months.

