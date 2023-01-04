List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

INDOT Grants More Than $119M to 229 Cities, Towns With Community Crossings

Wed January 04, 2023 - Midwest Edition #1
Indiana Department of Transportation


Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Mike Smith announced 229 Indiana cities, towns and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the governor's Next Level Roads program.

Communities submitted applications for funding during a highly competitive call for projects in July and August. Applications were evaluated based on need and current conditions, as well as impacts to safety and economic development. Funding for Community Crossings comes from the state's local road and bridge matching grant fund. The Community Crossings initiative has provided more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects since 2016.

"Community Crossings is a tremendous opportunity for towns, cities and counties to enhance local road networks across the state," INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said. "INDOT looks forward to partnering with locals to deliver on projects that will have a positive impact on safety and bring business to Indiana. I'm excited to see the progress in these communities throughout the coming year."

To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds of 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities and have an asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.

State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in April 2017.




Today's top stories

Chicago Celebrates Historical Completion of Jane Byrne Interchange

New Jersey's Fort Monmouth Revealed as Site for Massive $848M Netflix Studio

Intel Selects Bechtel for Phase I of New Albany Facilities

Bobcat's S86, T86 Loaders Set New Industry Benchmarks

Lindy Paving Makes the Subgrade Using Unique Technique

As AUSA Debuts e-Model, Other Dumpers Continue Thriving

Ryvit to Accelerate, Expand Trimble's Connected Construction Workflows

CityPlace Bringing Housing Back to Burlington, Vt.'s Urban Renewal Zone



 

Read more about...

funding Indiana Indiana Department of Transportation Infrastructure Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA