Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Mike Smith announced 229 Indiana cities, towns and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the governor's Next Level Roads program.

Communities submitted applications for funding during a highly competitive call for projects in July and August. Applications were evaluated based on need and current conditions, as well as impacts to safety and economic development. Funding for Community Crossings comes from the state's local road and bridge matching grant fund. The Community Crossings initiative has provided more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects since 2016.

"Community Crossings is a tremendous opportunity for towns, cities and counties to enhance local road networks across the state," INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said. "INDOT looks forward to partnering with locals to deliver on projects that will have a positive impact on safety and bring business to Indiana. I'm excited to see the progress in these communities throughout the coming year."

To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds of 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities and have an asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.

State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in April 2017.

Today's top stories