Industry Veteran Tim DeLany Joins Five Star Equipment

Wed April 28, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Five Star Equipment


Tim DeLany
Tim DeLany

Bill Farrell, CEO of Five Star Equipment, announced that heavy equipment industry veteran Tim DeLany has joined the organization as its used equipment manager.

"Tim is a seasoned veteran in the heavy equipment world, with over 30 years of experience. Throughout his career, he's been recognized as a top sales performer. We look forward to supporting our customers through strong used equipment sales under Tim's leadership," said Farrell.

Prior to joining Five Star Equipment, DeLany served in a variety of sales management roles including senior territory sales manager, national accounts rental manager and a district sales manager.

"I'm thankful for this opportunity to be a part of such a distinguished organization. I'm excited to get started and continue my professional success in the industry that I love," said DeLany.

DeLany will be based out of Five Star Equipment's new facility in Syracuse, N.Y., but will work closely with all of the company's branches to serve customers throughout New York and Pennsylvania.

For more information, visit www.fivestarequipment.com.




