Intelinair, the makers of AGMRI and a leading ag data analytics company, announced it has extended its digital connectivity options for farmers by integrating its digital platform, AGMRI, with CNH‘s global operating platform.

Through this integration, farmer customers can easily export field boundary data, as-applied and yield data to AGMRI. Platform users that will have access include:

CNH brands Case IH, through its AFS Connect platform

New Holland, with its MyPLM Connect platform

As part of the collaboration, CNH customers will receive direct access to AGMRI's agronomic full-season insights and analytics at the field level in a single platform. AGMRI Insights monitors and tracks in-season agronomic insights for emergence, weeds, crop health, and variable drydown.

AGMRI Analyze monitors nine common yield-limited factors, enabling farmers to pinpoint and understand potential issues that may have impacted their yield during the season. This data-driven approach helps farmers make informed decisions for the upcoming crop season, ultimately contributing to improved efficiency and yield potential.

"Increasing connectivity options for farmers provides more ways to use technology to help improve efficiency on the farm and protect yield potential," said Kevin Krieg, director of business development at Intelinair. "This new connection is one more way farmers can efficiently get insights to make real-time data-driven decisions and inform the next year's crop plan."

Dan Danford, precision technology partner manager from CNH, said, "By establishing connections with important partners like Intelinair, we aim to drive interoperability between the various systems and services our customers use to maximize the value of their data and actions in the field."

IntelinAir Inc., the automated crop intelligence company, leverages AI and Machine Learning to model crop performance and identify problems enabling commercial growers to make improved decisions. The company's flagship product, AGMRI aggregates and analyzes data including high resolution aerial, satellite and drone imagery, equipment, weather, scouting and more to deliver actionable Smart Alerts on specific problems in areas of fields as push notifications to farmers' smartphones.

The proactive alerts on operational issues allow farmers to intervene, rescue yield, capture learnings for the next season, and identify conservation opportunities for sustainable farming. Annually IntelinAir analyzes millions of acres of farmland, helping growers make thousands of decisions for improved operations and profitability.

