IROCK Crushers Welcomes Hills Machinery

After examining the current construction materials marketplace and reviewing customer feedback in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, IROCK Crushers announced that Hills Machinery will be its exclusive dealer to sell and service the IROCK product line.

"The IROCK partnership with Hills Machinery is a perfect fit primarily because we draw on the same set of core values. Our companies put people first and are laser focused on delivering customer support and product quality. There is nothing more important than to have a collaborative team committed to delivering premier equipment and parts, bolstered by experienced field service and repair. These are the traits that will make this partnership with Hills Machinery successful.

"At IROCK we take our partnerships seriously and will be working hand in hand to make every transaction a success story for our customers in North and South Carolina as well as Virginia," said Nate Russell, director of sales and business development.

