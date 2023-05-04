CEG recently snapped this photo of a Hitachi excavator and a Bomag roller hard at work on N21 in Newcastle, Ireland. Limerick City and County Council is working in partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the Department of Transport to develop a scheme to relieve congestion on the N21 Limerick to Tralee Road through Newcastle West. This project is called the N21 Newcastle West Road Scheme. This is an important project to enhance regional connectivity and to improve road safety.

