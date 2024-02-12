Photo courtesy of Isuzu Ali Jouni

Isuzu Motors America LLC PowerTrain Division announced the appointment of Ali Jouni, manager, technical sales. This appointment was made by Douglas Bartholomew, manager, distributor sales and business development.

Jouni joins the organization with a diesel industrial background in sales, service and logistics.

"In this role, Ali will be focused on Isuzu Diesel Distributor network sales and development. He will complement and round our sales team with industry knowledge and talent. We are pleased he's joined our team," said Bartholomew.

