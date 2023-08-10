List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Isuzu REDTech 6H-Series Open GenSet-Ready Power Units

    Thu August 10, 2023 - National Edition
    Isuzu


    Isuzu Open GenSet-Ready Power Units are built using all components and features necessary to successfully meet all installation testing criteria associated with long engine life, while also maintaining optimized performance, according to the manufacturer.
    Isuzu Open GenSet-Ready Power Units are built using all components and features necessary to successfully meet all installation testing criteria associated with long engine life, while also maintaining optimized performance, according to the manufacturer.

    Isuzu has always been known for reliable, eco-friendly, durable and technologically advanced engines.

    These engines power construction, industrial, medical, rental and agricultural markets in the Americas. All with quiet, fuel efficient products for customer specific applications.

    Today, Isuzu brings these trusted engines to these industries with pre-validated reliable Open GenSet-Ready Power Units in three available sizes, all 90 percent pre-validated to save time, money and resources.

    The 4J-Series: 3.0L, 4 Cylinder, 71 kW (95 hp @1,800 rpm), the 4H-Series: 5.2L, 4 Cylinder, 127.4 kW (171 hp @1,800 rpm), and the New 6H-Series: 7.8L, 6 Cylinder, 194 kW (260 hp @1,800 rpm). Tier IV Final Certified and branded under Isuzu REDTech (Reliable, Eco-Friendly, Durable and Technologically Advanced Diesel Technology).

    Isuzu Open GenSet-Ready Power Units are built using all components and features necessary to successfully meet all installation testing criteria associated with long engine life, while also maintaining optimized performance. Isuzu REDTech Open GenSet-Ready Power Units also have been engineered for use with several different generator manufacturers' products.

    The engines carry five year/5,000 hours warranties and their power unit components offer a two year/2,000 hours limited warranty.

    Durable, Eco-friendly GenSet Power

    The standard Open GenSet Power Unit packages are engineered to include an air intake system with dual element air cleaner, exhaust gas after-treatment system, a complete cooling package, vibration isolators (engine and cooling package) and all engine filters. The power unit engine control module and wiring harness incorporates oil pressure, coolant temperature, intake air pressure and temperature, and engine speed sensors and shutdowns. These complete power units also can be assembled to a customer supplied design of pre-validated skid base/generator combination, resulting in a 100 percent pre-validated Open GenSet Power Unit. This can save manufacturers engineering time, additional monies, and internal resources that they may have to dedicate from other works to create reliable products like these, the manufacturer said.

    Value of Reliable Open GenSet Power Units

    Isuzu knows the value of reliable products to their customers and their customers' customer. It is why every engine is proven and tested for thousands of miles in Isuzu Trucks before it is placed into construction, industrial, medical, rental and agricultural products to perform at their very best.




