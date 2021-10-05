Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Jacobsen Construction Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Tue October 05, 2021 - West Edition #21
Jacobsen Construction


Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson makes remarks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Jacobsen Construction’s new headquarters.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt County Mayor Jenny Wilson and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall all shared remarks at the Sept. 3 celebration, describing how the construction industry's success in powering Utah's nation-leading recovery from the COVID-19 economic crisis. Jacobsen's new HQ is located in Salt Lake City's International Center business park — at the convergence of industry, manufacturing, air travel and hospitality. Designed to accommodate company growth, the 63,000-sq.-ft. headquarters marks the first time in the firm's 99-year history in which employees can go to work each day in an office built by Jacobsen, for Jacobsen.

Prominent state and local government leaders joined with Jacobsen Construction Company employees to cut the ribbon on the general contractor's new headquarters in Salt Lake City's International Center.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt County Mayor Jenny Wilson and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall all shared remarks at the Sept. 3 celebration, describing how the contemporary new headquarters symbolizes the construction industry's success in powering Utah's nation-leading recovery from the COVID-19 economic crisis.

Jacobsen President and CEO Gary Ellis also spoke to employees and special guests gathered for the outdoor occasion, describing the company's recently completed modern workplace at 5181 W. Amelia Earhart Dr. He called the building an investment in Jacobsen's people, its future and its community.

"Jacobsen's new headquarters is a tangible, powerful way for the company to chart its own path ahead and innovate and invest in its people and the community as never before," Ellis said.

Jacobsen, a nearly $1 billion company with $2.1 billion of work in its pipeline, has a deep and far-reaching impact on Utah's economic strength, due to the construction trade's enormous impacts on supply chains, small business subcontractors, and community growth and development. With most of Jacobsen's headquarters constructed during 2020, the building's progress also served as a hopeful sign that the construction industry could help Utah's resilient economy come roaring back to life amid the many pressing challenges of the pandemic.

Jacobsen's new HQ is located in Salt Lake City's International Center business park — at the convergence of industry, manufacturing, air travel and hospitality.

There are currently several ongoing Jacobsen projects that will re-shape communities along the Wasatch Front and throughout Utah for many decades to come. These include the Salt Lake Temple and historic Temple Square renovation and the new Primary Children's Hospital in Lehi, as well as university campus buildings from Logan to St. George. Jacobsen will soon begin building the University of Utah Medical Education & Discovery Building, and recently completed the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville.

Designed to accommodate company growth, the 63,000-sq.-ft. headquarters marks the first time in the firm's 99-year history in which employees can go to work each day in an office built by Jacobsen, for Jacobsen.




