James River Equipment Launches New Location In Chesapeake, Va.

James River Equipment (JRE), a construction and agricultural equipment dealership, announced the opening of its new location at 3921 Holland Boulevard in Chesapeake, Va.

The new location will be the company's first in this area.

"For years we have served the Tidewater community out of our Richmond location, providing sales, parts and service for many of our top brands such as Wirtgen, Hamm, Sakai, Sennebogen, Finn, Kleemann, Morbark and others. To finally have a facility in this area is a dream come true," said John Grantier, vice president of sales at James River Equipment.

"Our new facility will help us be an even stronger partner to the area's industrial community. To new friends and neighbors, we look forward to getting to know you and earning your trust."

The new location is a remodeled warehouse that JRE renovated with the help of local contractors. They removed extra interior walls, making the space an open floor plan that includes 1,350 sq. ft. of showroom and parts counter space. The final product has ample space to stock all the parts needed to take care of customers and two shop bays for service work.

Outside, there is about an acre and a half of yard to keep machines with plenty of room for lowboy trailers to maneuver in and out with equipment.

At the core of the company, there is the foundational belief in taking care of customers after the sale and secondly, the belief that it's the employees that set them apart from the competition. The final part of the key to JRE success is that it gives each location's management team the ability and authority to make the best decision at the local level. The company trusts that nobody knows the areas they serve better than the citizens that live in it, and they are always hoping to learn from any community they become a part of.

James River Equipment has 44 full service locations across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

For more information about the new location, email Darrell Printz at dprintz@jamesriverequipment.com or visit www.jamesriverequipment.com.