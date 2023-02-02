Groff Tractor & Equipment Acquires Plasterer Equipment
Jeff Martin Auctioneers Holds Summerville, S.C., Sale

Thu February 02, 2023 - Southeast Edition #3
CEG


Jeff Martin Auctioneers held another successful auction in Ladson, S.C., on Jan. 19, 2023. There were more than 500 registered bidders, both live and online, from many southern states and Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon and Guatemala. The auction included excavators, dozers, loaders and other types of construction equipment, road tractors and dump trucks. CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

(L-R) are Robert Timberman Sr., Robert Timberman Jr. and Ryan Hurley, all of Black Diamond General Contractors in Charleston, S.C; and Zach Mahaffey and Brian White, both of Palmetto Construction in Charleston, S.C. (CEG photo)
Emmanuel Jefferson of E.H.J. Demo & Land Clearing in Charleston, S.C., looks over the undercarriage of this Cat D6K dozer checking for excess wear. (CEG photo)
Interested in the dump trucks for their growing businesses (L-R) are Michael Brown, TM Brown & Son in Ridgeville, S.C.; Demond Witherspoon, Witherspoon Landscaping in Jamestown, S.C.; and Anthony Ham, Ham’s Lawn Care and Maintenance in Jamestown, S.C. (CEG photo)
Tony Barbuto (L) and David Iaria, both of T.A. Iaria Inc. in Charleston, S.C., were looking for wheel loaders and excavator for their site work business. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Glenn Driskell, Robbie Angel and Keith Willett, all of Jeff Martin Auctioneers. (CEG photo)
Jeff and Jennifer Martin, both of Jeff Martin Auctioneers. (CEG photo)
The auction featured excavators from small to large. (CEG photo)
The generators and pumps were sold to contractors from Myrtle Beach. (CEG photo)
There was considerable interest in the road tractors, which at final gavel were sold to a dealer in Miami. (CEG photo)




