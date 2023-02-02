Our Main Office
Jeff Martin Auctioneers held another successful auction in Ladson, S.C., on Jan. 19, 2023. There were more than 500 registered bidders, both live and online, from many southern states and Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon and Guatemala. The auction included excavators, dozers, loaders and other types of construction equipment, road tractors and dump trucks. CEG
