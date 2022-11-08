This year, Jeff Martin Auctioneers went above and beyond by bringing a dump truck full of candy to Piedmont Post-Acute Nursing Home's Annual Truck or Treat, in Piedmont. S.C.

Jeff Martin Auctioneers would like to thank Panagakos Asphalt Paving for providing the dump truck for this event. Additionally, other cars decorated their trunks to distribute candy that was provided by Jeff Martin Auctioneers to residents. This was a meaningful way to help the community Experience the Difference.

Jeff Martin Auctioneers employees participated in the event by taking part in decorating and giving out candy at the event. This was an outstanding event that brought the community together for the benefit of the kids. As candy loads flowed in, so did the trick or treaters!

Employees at the Piedmont Post-Acute Nursing Home stated that this year was the biggest turn out of trick or treaters that they had ever had.

"This event was a great way for members of the nursing home to have some interaction with children in the community. We all have multigenerational families that we've all lived with and learned a lot from, and we just want them to be able to get out of the walls of the nursing center and get to experience the community a little bit," Jennifer Martin, general manager of the Pelzer, S.C., location, said.

