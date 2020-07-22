Jeff Martin Hosts Equipment, Truck Auction in Columbus

As Jeff Martin Auctioneers returns to its popular auction format featuring onsite and online bidding, the company has taken every precaution to ensure that its auctions are both highly successful and safe for those in attendance. The company's recent Central Ohio Heavy Equipment and Truck Auction, held in Columbus, Ohio, on July 9 was no exception.

The auction included a wide selection of construction equipment, including excavators, skid steers, screening machines and equipment as well as a variety of trucks. A significant portion of the equipment up for bid at the auction was provided by Ohio Mulch and included surplus inventory resulting from the company's business acquisitions and equipment upgrades.

The auction drew a sizable crowd on onsite equipment buyers while attracting strong online bidding as well.

For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG