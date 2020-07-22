--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
search-icon Search

Jeff Martin Hosts Equipment, Truck Auction in Columbus

Wed July 22, 2020 - Midwest Edition #15
CEG



As Jeff Martin Auctioneers returns to its popular auction format featuring onsite and online bidding, the company has taken every precaution to ensure that its auctions are both highly successful and safe for those in attendance. The company's recent Central Ohio Heavy Equipment and Truck Auction, held in Columbus, Ohio, on July 9 was no exception.

The auction included a wide selection of construction equipment, including excavators, skid steers, screening machines and equipment as well as a variety of trucks. A significant portion of the equipment up for bid at the auction was provided by Ohio Mulch and included surplus inventory resulting from the company's business acquisitions and equipment upgrades.

The auction drew a sizable crowd on onsite equipment buyers while attracting strong online bidding as well.

For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG

Jim and Kathy Weber of Ohio Mulch monitored the sale’s progress. Due to equipment updates and business acquisitions, many of the items up for bid were provided from their company’s surplus.
(L-R): Ed Workman of S&L Core joined Calvin Jewel of Hauling Solutions, Bill Jenkins and John Effah of Direct Trucking and Repair in search of skid steers and trucks at the auction.
Jeff Martin of Jeff Martin Auctioneers oversaw the auction activities to ensure that everything ran smoothly.
George Tatman (L) and Frank Vlack of Allied Development Group Inc. had their eye on several items, including this Doosan wheel loader.
Adelman’s Truck Parts and Sales’ Jordan Adelman reviewed the lineup of trucks offered for auction.
Gerald Keeton of Deets Excavating and Concrete thought this service truck would make an excellent addition to the company’s fleet.
