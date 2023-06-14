List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    VIDEO: JESCO, Rutgers Athletics Announce Partnership to Introduce Next Generation to Construction Industry

    Wed June 14, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    JESCO



    JESCO, a John Deere, Wirtgen Group, Ditch Witch and Topcon dealer in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and New England region, and Rutgers Athletics announced a new partnership in conjunction with JESCO's mission statement of strengthening the communities we serve.

    Jon Robustelli, president of JESCO, said "Jersey is in our name so the chance to partner with New Jersey's state university is in itself exciting, but what separates Rutgers Athletics is their focus on not just developing world class athletes but world class individuals."

    As part of this new relationship, JESCO has committed to working with Rutgers Athletics to develop a "Life After Athletics" program focused at helping graduating athletes transition to the work force via internship and professional development opportunities both during and after their athletic careers. Additionally, JESCO is committed to helping introduce the next generation to the construction industry.

    According to Robustelli "there are a lot of great careers within the construction industry both with JESCO and our customers."

    He went on to say, "just look at ConExpo and how quickly the industry has and will continue to evolve — this next generation has a lot to be excited about within the construction industry."

    "We are excited to welcome JESCO on board as a valued partner," said Lisa Tirrell, Rutgers associate athletic director, brand marketing and business development. "This will prove to be a great partnership between the state university and a great New Jersey company. We look forward to working with JESCO."

    For more information, visit www.jesco.us.




