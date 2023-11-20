List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Jim Everson Joins Liebherr Concrete Technology

    Mon November 20, 2023 - National Edition
    Liebherr


    Jim Everson
    Jim Everson

    Liebherr USA Co. Concrete Technology hired Jim Everson as a regional sales manager for truck mounted concrete pumps. Everson's region will cover the Southern and Southwest portions of the United States.

    Everson's background is in construction sales with a focus on boom trucks, services trucks and bucket trucks.

    "I am very excited to be working for Liebherr and hope to end my career working for a top manufacturer in the world. Interacting with my new team I have no doubt we will achieve great things," Everson said.

    Liebherr offers a range of high-quality truck mounted concrete pumps covering many applications and uses. The pumps go through comprehensive material testing ensuring a long service life and smooth pumping performance. Many of Liebherr's truck mounted concrete pumps now offer the latest concrete technology innovations such as the XXT outriggers to support in tight spaces, XXA stability system for additional support options, and a powerbloc drive unit to ensure high performance.

    For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.




