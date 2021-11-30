JLG Industries Inc. is bringing the power and functionality of its popular handheld analyzer to customers' mobile devices with the introduction of the Bluetooth analyzer and Bluetooth analyzer reader feature, which is now integrated into the JLG mobile control app.

"In an increasingly ‘connected' world, the new Bluetooth enabled feature — available on Android and iOS devices — on the analyzer and analyzer reader allows users to troubleshoot, calibrate or customize their JLG mobile control equipped scissors with a smartphone or tablet," said Ara Eckel, director of product management of JLG connected solutions.

"JLG is focused on replacing physical products with digital solutions. The handheld analyzer has been a critical tool for service technicians, owners and operators. Enabling its features thru Bluetooth via an app, delivers enhanced value and a new level of convenience to our customers and theirs."

According to Eckel, the new Bluetooth analyzer feature allows users to view and edit machine parameters via their mobile device through an interface that's similar to that of the physical analyzer.

The Bluetooth analyzer reader enables users to view a summary of requested machine analyzer menus, as well as the ability to download and share files through a user's smart device. Both new Bluetooth-enabled features are supplemental to the remote analyzer tool, which is currently available as an option on JLG CAN-enabled ES and R Series scissor lifts equipped with the JLG mobile control module.

These new Bluetooth features will be available on JLG RT and ERT rough terrain models in the near future.

"When developing the new Bluetooth features, we focused on maintaining consistency with our full suite of analyzer tools," said Eckel. "Current customers can access the new feature by simply updating the JLG mobile control app on their smartphone or tablet. New customers can download the most up-to-date version of the JLG mobile control app [App Versions: iOS — 2.0.0 / Android — 2.0.1] from the Apple or Google Play Stores."

For information, visit www.jlg.com.

