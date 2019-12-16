JM Wood Holds End-Of-Year Sale in Montgomery, Alabama

Another big success for the recent end-of-year JM Wood sale on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility. The line-up of construction equipment, trucks, trailers and forestry equipment was as strong as ever, including a spectacular selection of hydraulic excavators.
"This last auction of the year was one of our best of 2019," Russ Wood said. "Prices were strong, and contractors were here to buy. Historically December prices can be down a little, but we did not see that this year. It looks like these contractors have work and need good clean equipment to update their fleets."
More than 65 percent of the auction was affected by the online back-up bidder. There were approximately $4 million in online purchases and over $20 million across the ramp. Featured sellers included Alabama Power Company, Kellogg Brown and Root, Flint Equipment, State of Alabama Counties and over 200 others.
Next up for JM Wood is five days of selling from March 17-21, 2020 in Montgomery. CEG
Jacob Woodlieff (L) and Brian Shelton of Shelton Logging & Chipping traveled to the sale from Stokesdale, N.C., to bid on some machines they need.
Cam Lanier (L) and Mitch Cannon of Evergreen Construction, Opelika, Ala., were interested in some of the wheel loaders in the sale lineup, including this John Deere 624H they were reading up on.
Talking about a Cat D4K XL dozer are logging contractors Gary Horton (L) and his dad, Erwin Horton, of Horton Logging, Columbiana, Ala.
Wrapping up an inspection of a Cat D3K XL dozer are John Chisenhall (L) and Curtis Chisenhall of Chisenhall Excavating, Fort Payne, Ala.
Test operating a Cat 305E2 are Maken Potter (in cab) and Gene Potter of G&M Land Clearing, Berry, Ala.
Some serious machine thinkin’ going on here with Eric Thorne (L) of Thorne’s Excavating Co., Lebanon, Tenn., and Bill Woods of Woods Equipment, Nashville, Tenn.
Discussing the equipment lineup (L-R) are Greg Frost and Adam Lewis of Thompson Tractor, Montgomery, Ala.; Danny Strock and Tyler Strock of Strock Farms, Montgomery, Ala.
A nice selection of trucks, including a good looking package of John Deere articulated trucks rolled across the ramp on the first day of the two-day sale.
An incredible selection of hydraulic excavators was available at this sale.