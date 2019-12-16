JM Wood Holds End-Of-Year Sale in Montgomery, Alabama

Another big success for the recent end-of-year JM Wood sale on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility. The line-up of construction equipment, trucks, trailers and forestry equipment was as strong as ever, including a spectacular selection of hydraulic excavators.

"This last auction of the year was one of our best of 2019," Russ Wood said. "Prices were strong, and contractors were here to buy. Historically December prices can be down a little, but we did not see that this year. It looks like these contractors have work and need good clean equipment to update their fleets."

More than 65 percent of the auction was affected by the online back-up bidder. There were approximately $4 million in online purchases and over $20 million across the ramp. Featured sellers included Alabama Power Company, Kellogg Brown and Root, Flint Equipment, State of Alabama Counties and over 200 others.

Next up for JM Wood is five days of selling from March 17-21, 2020 in Montgomery. CEG