Watch live video of crews working at the site of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia
List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    JM Wood Holds Late Spring Sale in Montgomery, Ala.

    Thu June 22, 2023 - Southeast Edition #13
    CEG


    Despite some pop-up storms, JM Wood Auction's three-day sale, held from June 13-15, in Montgomery, Ala., was a huge success.

    The auction featured 3,177 lots sold, bringing in more than $70 million in gross sales

    Featured sellers included Alabama Power, Georgia Power, Southern Nuclear, Cooper Marine and Timberlands, Eagle Excavation, Gulf Services, and more than 400 other sellers.

    Auction highlights included a 2021 Caterpillar OM622 asphalt profiler that brought $545,000 and a pair of 2019 Caterpillar D6T XWs for $385,000 each.

    "We were pleased to finish out phase two of the Eagle Excavation Retirement Auction for the Jones Family," said Bryant Wood. "Eagle's equipment was well-maintained and the prices of the machines reflected the quality. We were very honored the Jones family chose JM Wood Auction when it came time to do an auction for their retirement from the dirt business." CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    Just moments before these machines are sold, bidders take one final look at some dozers of interest. (CEG photo)
    Tyler Smith (in cab) and Jacob Campbell, both of Smith Land & Dirt, Laurel Hill, Fla., discuss this Hyundai HX260L excavator. (CEG photo)
    Chatting about the sale lineup and what’s up in the industry are Sidney McClain (L) of S & S Equipment Sales, Houston, Miss., and Jason Snider of Snider Equipment, Jackson, Tenn. (CEG photo)
    Interested in the Caterpillar dozers about to go on the block are Joe Leduc (L), Hall Equipment Co., Pontoon Beach, Ill., and Mike Reynolds of Ring Power CAT, Orlando, Fla. (CEG photo)
    Opening up and inspecting a Caterpillar 120M2 motor grader of interest is Jeff Jones of Blanchard Machinery, Sumter, S.C. (CEG photo)
    Test operating some of the big excavators in the sale, including this John Deere 470G, are Joe Margaria (L), Jeff Lewis (R) and Thomas Lewis of Popco Contractors Inc., Albany, Ga. (CEG photo)
    Richard Hall (in cab) and his brother, Will Hall of Hall Construction, Clarksville, Tenn., put a Caterpillar D6K2 XL equipped with Trimble grade control through the paces before the auctioning began. (CEG photo)
    During day two of the three-day sale, registered bidders converge on the JM Wood auction facility and “fan out” to Rings One, Two and Three to bid on machines. (CEG photo)
    A pair of late-model, very low hour Caterpillar D6T XWs went for $385,000 each to one single buyer. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    $600M Bridge Park Continues to Transform Dublin, Ohio Area

    New Technologies Available for DEVELON -7 Series Wheel Loaders

    UPDATE: I-95 in Philly Could Reopen By Weekend of June 24

    Bergkamp Builds Highway Across Kansas Prairie

    Ikaros LLC Leads Congestion Reduction Project in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

    Hills Machinery's Investments Expand Southeast Presence

    FDOT Makes Improvements to Daryl Carter Parkway in Central Florida

    Magni Telescopic Handlers Appoints Taylor Machine Works Authorized Dealer



     

    Read more about...

    Alabama Auctions J.M. Wood Auction Co. Inc.






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA