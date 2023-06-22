Despite some pop-up storms, JM Wood Auction's three-day sale, held from June 13-15, in Montgomery, Ala., was a huge success.

The auction featured 3,177 lots sold, bringing in more than $70 million in gross sales

Featured sellers included Alabama Power, Georgia Power, Southern Nuclear, Cooper Marine and Timberlands, Eagle Excavation, Gulf Services, and more than 400 other sellers.

Auction highlights included a 2021 Caterpillar OM622 asphalt profiler that brought $545,000 and a pair of 2019 Caterpillar D6T XWs for $385,000 each.

"We were pleased to finish out phase two of the Eagle Excavation Retirement Auction for the Jones Family," said Bryant Wood. "Eagle's equipment was well-maintained and the prices of the machines reflected the quality. We were very honored the Jones family chose JM Wood Auction when it came time to do an auction for their retirement from the dirt business." CEG

