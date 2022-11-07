Joel Sheets (NPCA photo)

Tindall Infrastructure Vice President of Operations Joel Sheets was elected Nov. 5 as chair of the board of the National Precast Concrete Association during its 57th Annual Convention in Amelia Island, Fla. Sheets will serve a one-year term.

Sheets has worked at Tindall since 2002, starting as a project manager. In 2020, he led the design and construction of Tindall's new $30 million Spartanburg, S.C., facility, which he now oversees.

Tindall Infrastructure is a leading manufactured precast concrete producer whose products and structures are found worldwide. Founded in 1932, Tindall has grown to include six precast manufacturing facilities and more than 1,500 employees.

"I look forward to serving our members alongside a dedicated and hard-working Board of directors and NPCA staff," Sheets said. "As chair, I will work with the board to increase the visibility and significance of precast concrete products through every channel we have.

"I look forward to helping this association continue toward its goals and adjust to anything new that comes along. Because just like the products we create, we are strong, we are durable, and we know the right time to break the mold."

Sheets has played an active role within NPCA since 2014, serving on the quality assurance committee and the NPCA/PCI joint task force. In addition to NPCA, he has served on committees and board of directors for various other industry groups including the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute and Upstate Employers Network.

