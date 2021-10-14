Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Joey Martin Auctioneers Holds October Auction in Georgia

Thu October 14, 2021 - Southeast Edition #21
CEG


If it's a damp October Saturday in Blairsville, Ga., you know it's about auction time for Joey Martin Auctioneers. As the morning fog of Oct. 9 dissipated, a crowd converged on the sale site, making for a huge turnout of onsite registered bidders and what was expected to be a near record number of online bidders.

A nice line-up of dozers, excavators, mini/compact equipment, trucks, trailers, farm equipment and more made for a super-successful sale. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Putting a Cat 120G motor grader through the paces is Joe Howell, of J Howell Construction in Evans, Ga.
Deep in thought and reading up on some compact track loaders that he plans to bid on is Danny Anderson, owner of North Georgia Grading & Bobcat Services, based in Cleveland, Ga.
Giving a good “once over” in their inspection of a Cat 953D crawler loader are TJ Jones (L) of Bar J Farms, Talking Rock, Ga., and Ben Weatherby, independent contractor, based in Canton, Ga.
Joey Martin Auctioneers always brings a nice selection of hydraulic excavators to any of its regular sale site auctions.
Wrapping up an inspection of a Komatsu PC220LC is Lonnie Underwood of Underwood Contracting Inc., Robbinsville, N.C.
Ryan Hunter (L) and Truett Nichelson, equipment enthusiasts based in Atlanta, Ga., are looking to possibly snag a weekend auction bargain, maybe on this Cat 320CL excavator.
Grady Smith (L) of Martin Construction & Grading, Toccoa, Ga., and Roy Shore, a North Carolina contractor, tag-team machine inspections on some compact track loaders of common interest.
Even before bidding began on the miscellaneous items, a massive crowd congregated to snag some great deals on a wide variety of tools, lawn care and turf machines.
The 4-wheeler guys took full advantage of the unusually wet October in Blairsville.




