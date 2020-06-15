--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
John Deere Adds TC-Series Trenchers as Latest Additions to Attachments Lineup

Mon June 15, 2020 - National Edition
John Deere


The robust digging chain can be used for even the toughest conditions and the integrated skid shoe helps stabilization while trenching. By incorporating a low-profile drive system and side-shift, trenches will be nearly flush after every use.

Designed to fit the needs of construction, agricultural and landscaping professionals, John Deere debuted two new trencher models, the TC36 and TC48, to its family of attachments.

The newly introduced TC36 and TC48 trenchers are ideal economic models for lighter-duty tasks and equipment rental, according to the manufacturer. These attachment models are compatible on John Deere skid steers and compact track loader models, as well as most competitive models.

"We continue to expand our collection of time and cost-saving attachments by incorporating cutting-edge solutions that benefit our customers on the job site," said Jessica Hill, program manager, global attachments at John Deere.

"The TC-series trenchers are an ideal solution to not only increase productivity, but also to increase uptime and lower daily operating costs while producing perfectly-shaped trenches."

The TC-series trenchers are designed for lower duty-cycle customers in agricultural and light construction applications with several configurations to match most soil conditions or trench requirements.

To ensure enhanced productivity, the TC36 and TC48 trenchers come equipped with a spring-loaded trencher boom that reduces system shock. The carefully designed frame provides easy ingress and egress during use. The crumber boom pulls loose soil into the trenchers, leaving a clean bottom, and an auger removes spoils from trenches, increasing productivity on the job.

Another key quality of the TC36 and TC48 trenchers is the ability to increase the operator's uptime, according to the manufacturer.

The robust digging chain can be used for even the toughest conditions and the integrated skid shoe helps stabilization while trenching. The angle indicator provides customers an optimal trenching angle for more accurate and precise digging.

By incorporating a low-profile drive system and side-shift, trenches will be nearly flush after every use. The multiple digging chain options combined with the low-profile drive system and side-shift help incur lower daily operating costs.

For more information, visit www.johndeere.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

