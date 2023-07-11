Chervon, the parent company of EGO, made a strategic agreement with John Deere to provide users with EGO battery-powered mowers, and more, through John Deere dealers.

John Deere announced a new strategic partnership with EGO and parent company Chervon, a leading global provider to the Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) and Power Tool industries. The agreement will allow the brands to provide homeowners with EGO battery-powered lawn care solutions through John Deere dealers.

"Simplifying the landscape management of properties is what drives us every day. We seek to provide our customers with a broad range of tools, which will now include a battery ecosystem that can be extended into a variety of property care solutions," said David Thorne, vice president, John Deere turf and compact utility business.

"Partnering with a leading electric solutions brand, like EGO, to provide top-quality battery-powered equipment will propel both John Deere and Chervon into a stronger market position to serve our evolving customers."

As part of this new agreement, EGO-branded battery products will be available through John Deere dealers. EGO batteries are portable and can be used across over 70 compatible products, allowing customers to complete multiple projects using multiple products with the same battery system.

For more information, visit www.deere.com/en.

Today's top stories