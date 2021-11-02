John Deere's H423, H425 and H425HD harvester heads replace the previous H413, H415 and H415HD models.

John Deere's new, small-size H423 harvester head and the large-size H425 and H425HD replace the previous H413, H415 and H415HD models. Like its predecessor, these heads have 4WD feed.

The H423 harvester head works on the 1070G, 1170G and 1270G wheeled harvester base machines and is ideal for thinnings and other fellings, where the tree diameter at chest height (BHD) is 150 to 350 mm.

With improved hose routing from boom to harvester head, and from valve block to feed motors, this attachment offers improved durability, easy hose replacement and improved hose protection with modifications to the frame, according to the manufacturer. It has an operating range of minimum diameter at chest height (BHD) 40 mm to a maximum 500 mm.

The H425 harvester head for the larger size class is available on the 1270G and 1470G wheeled harvester base machines. This attachment is ideal for final fellings and other fellings where the tree diameter at chest height (BHD) is 250 to 500 mm.

Also including improved hose routing from loader to harvester head and from valve block to feed motors, the hoses are routed through the frame and well protected within the structures, improving durability. Additionally, the H425HD harvester head added to the H425 model offers an HD tilt frame, expander pins in the upper end of the tilt cylinder, feed motor arms and lower delimbing knives.

"The new harvesting heads provide excellent performance, durability, measuring accuracy and economy," said Sakari Suuriniemi, product marketing manager Wheeled Harvesters and Heads at John Deere Forestry. "So far, we've received great customer feedback on the latest updates and can't wait to see the updated harvester heads in action this season."

A wide selection of saw motors and saw bars also are available for the H425 and H425HD harvester heads.

For more information, visit johndeere.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

