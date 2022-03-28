The new 904 P-Tier offers obstacle intelligence features, such as the advanced vision system. This allows increased visibility to sides of the machine by integrating two digital cameras on the rearview mirror platform and combines views into a dedicated single display in the cab.

John Deere is bolstering its wheel loader lineup with the 904 P-Tier wheel loader.

Available later in 2022, the new 904 P-Tier is a two-pass loader solution that provides the durability and reliability to take on processed aggregate stockpiles and more efficiently load trucks or rail cars all day long, according to the manufacturer.

Based on proven components and designs, the new 904 P-Tier offers obstacle intelligence features, such as the advanced vision system. This allows increased visibility to sides of the machine by integrating two digital cameras on the rearview mirror platform and combines views into a dedicated single display in the cab.

The 904 P-Tier also offers an improved rear object detection system. This feature overlays a projected vehicle reversible path within the same dedicated monitor, enhancing the operator's experience and situational awareness. These features, coupled with premium cab comfort options, ensure operators remain productive throughout the day.

Designed to do the heavy lifting, the rugged 904 P-Tier comes equipped with 9.8- and 9.3-cu. yd. (7.5- and 7.1-cu m) material-handling buckets with integrated spill guards and curved side cutters, and seat-mounted hydraulic controls for easier and more intuitive operation. High-capacity, heavy-duty axles with standard axle cooling filtration deliver durability in difficult conditions compared to previous models.

With its large tilt cylinders and impressive hydraulic pressures, engine power and torque, the 904 P-Tier provides the muscle for operators to work comfortably. With advantages, such as fuel-efficient engines, lockup torque converters and a dedicated steering pump, operators can do more while burning less fuel, according to the manufacturer.

"The 904 P-Tier is built off the success of the 844L aggregate handler. It's equipped with key features, like increased horsepower, breakout force, hydraulic pressures, and bucket offerings. The 904 P-Tier is purpose-built for the rugged demands of the aggregates industry, and the new model identity supports this approach," said Luke Gribble, solutions marketing manager of loaders and aggregates at John Deere Construction & Forestry. "In addition, we wanted to advance our machines technology offerings by adding features that improve the experience of those who operate these machines."

The 904 P-Tier is JDLink compatible, providing real-time machine data and alerts, leveraging a suite of dealer and factory tools to deliver increased productivity, uptime and lower daily operating costs. JDLink is now available without a subscription and no cost.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com.

