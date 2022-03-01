Manufactured in Kernersville, N.C., the 350 P-tier and 380 P-tier were designed to deliver enhanced performance, efficiency, comfort and service life in demanding, high-production applications.

John Deere's newly enhanced 350 P-tier and 380 P-tier excavators are the first excavator models to launch as part of John Deere's new performance tiering strategy.

The 350 P-tier and 380 P-tier support on-demand safety, comfort and control — all while delivering the power needed to produce at high levels on the job, according to the manufacturer.

With productivity top-of-mind, both excavators offer SmartGrade technology as a factory option and field upgrade kits. Customers can choose from 2D guidance, 3D guidance, 2D SmartGrade Ready Control, and SmartGrade 3D Control. These grade management options allow customers to choose a level of technology that's right for them with the ability to upgrade as their business grows. Overdig protect limits the bucket's cutting edge from going below the target design surface.

Visibility around the machines has been improved with the option of a right, rear and left camera system with LED surround lighting that provides enhanced 270 degree visibility and is integrated into the primary display in the cab.

Focusing on operator comfort and productivity, both models come standard with front LED work lights. Owner/operators also have the option of a heated air suspension seat, premium leather heated and cooled seat, additional deluxe LED work lights, as well as cold weather and debris packages for those who tackle jobs in any weather condition.

Outside the cab, both models are equipped with a new, larger hood design and better serviceability. Each cooler is individually removable, and operators or technicians have easier access within the compartment.

In an effort to lower daily operating costs, the machines' fuel economy is up 7 percent compared to previous models via electric on-demand cooling fans that reduce engine load, in-line after treatment for less restriction and system complexity, along with increased front piping diameter to cut down hydraulic restriction.

"Our goal in enhancing the 350 P-tier and 380 P-tier is to address the needs of operators by creating a comfortable and technologically advanced machine that can make their job easier," said Justin Steger, solutions marketing manager, John Deere Construction & Forestry.

"With improved fuel economy and enhanced visibility, these machine benefits will provide operators with higher productivity, increased uptime and lower daily operating costs."

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com/Excavators.

