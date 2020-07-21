--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Johnny Ortiz Promoted to Regional Vendor Diversity Manager of Skanska in the Mid-Atlantic

Tue July 21, 2020 - National Edition
Skanska


Johnny Ortiz
Johnny Ortiz

Skanska USA announced that Johnny Ortiz has been promoted to regional vendor diversity manager of the Mid-Atlantic region and will support North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. metro operations.

Ortiz will maintain Skanska's Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Compliance Program and promote engagement with small, minority and women-owned enterprises. His work will advance the company's values with respect to vendor diversity and providing opportunity for diverse firms through inclusive business practices, according to Skanska.

"Johnny is a great choice to promote diversity, inclusion, as well as grow and develop diverse businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region," said Tyra Redus, Mid-Atlantic regional director of vendor diversity of Skanska.

"He already provides tremendous support for our project teams and has played a significant role in the development of diverse businesses in the North Carolina market."

Ortiz currently works with the Carolinas chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America to promote vendor diversity and address the language barrier that can limit the effectiveness of health and safety programs. Ortiz also is an active member of the Hispanic Contractors Association of North Carolina, where he helps member companies pursue work opportunities throughout the state.

His diversity and inclusion efforts have included spearheading and implementing ESL classes for construction workers, as well as executing programs such as Skanska's Construction Management Building Blocks program, which focuses on capacity growth for small, women and minority owned firms.

For more information, visit www.usa.skanska.com.



Business News Employee News Skanska