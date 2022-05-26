List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Kelly Tractor Hosts Cat Operator Challenge at Miami Headquarters

Thu May 26, 2022 - Southeast Edition #11
CEG


Kelly Tractor continued its series of 2022 Cat Global Operator Challenges at the company's Miami headquarters location on May 21.

A continuous flow of contestants came through with their co-workers or families throughout the day to compete against their fellow operators in Miami and south Florida. By all appearances, it was a rather tight competition from a field of very talented operators.

There was something for all ages, including Famous Dave's "Legendary Pit BBQ" at lunch time. For the equipment enthusiast, there were static displays of the newest machines available from Kelly Tractor Company and Kelly Rents.

Ultimately, contestants were vying for a spot in the regional finals and the potential to advance to the Global Operator Challenge Finals at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, where Caterpillar will crown one operator as World Champion. CEG

The stage was set on a beautiful Miami day for the Kelly Tractor Cat Operator Challenge. (CEG photo)
Maneuvering through the dozer course is Terrence Allen of Dakota Excavating, Naples, Fla., and Hackensack, N.J. (CEG photo)
A video crew was out making “stars” of contestants, including George Monserrat (R) of Geo Grade Construction, Homestead, Fla., who said: “I’m here ‘cause I want to go to Vegas.” (CEG photo)
Customers and friends gathered at the event (L-R) including William Warner and his wife, Marcele, of Downrite Engineering, Miami, Fla., and their Kelly Tractor representative, John Lynch. (CEG photo)
Operating a Cat 950M wheel loader, another challenge contestant makes a run at the Load & Go event. (CEG photo)
On the excavator challenge, it’s all about accuracy as Kelly Tractor and SITECH reps discuss dig depth with a contestant. (CEG photo)
Great support for the event rolled in from Caterpillar representatives, (L-R) including Jason Hurdis; Jessica Nunley; Parker Welch; Cara Reginald; and Bill Taylor. (CEG photo)
Members of the Kelly Tractor marketing team put on another successful Operator Challenge. (L-R) are Mabel Beltran, Flavio Del Pino, Margarita Arroyo, Barbie Diaz and Claudia Luzardo. (CEG photo)
Finessing his way through the mini-excavator challenge is George Johnston of Douglas N. Higgins Inc., Naples, Fla. (CEG photo)
Excited about a great run at the Load & Go challenge is Rueben Torres (top) of Trans Florida Development Corp., Miami, Fla., with Javi Melo (L) of Trans Florida and Ramiro Cabana of Kelly Tractor. (CEG photo)
Kelly Tractor’s Jim Keegan (R) provides some operating instruction to Eduardo Lanza, a young Cat equipment enthusiast and the son of a Caterpillar staffer. (CEG photo)
Ernesto Rodriguez of Westwind Contracting, based in Pembroke Park, Fla., looked to have some great machine control in his run at the compact track loader event. (CEG photo)
Ripping it up on the excavator challenge is Carlos Rodriguez (in cab), South Florida Excavating Inc., Miami, Fla., while one of Kelly Tractor’s demonstration instructors, Chad Thompson, keeps time and scoring on the run. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Lots of high-tech support and hands-on product demonstrations at the event from Mike Kennedy, Ben Caskey and Jorge Colini of Trimble; and Archie Justiniano, Scott Field, Orlin Javarrete and Juan Carlos Rosales of SITECH. (CEG photo)




