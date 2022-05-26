Kelly Tractor continued its series of 2022 Cat Global Operator Challenges at the company's Miami headquarters location on May 21.

A continuous flow of contestants came through with their co-workers or families throughout the day to compete against their fellow operators in Miami and south Florida. By all appearances, it was a rather tight competition from a field of very talented operators.

There was something for all ages, including Famous Dave's "Legendary Pit BBQ" at lunch time. For the equipment enthusiast, there were static displays of the newest machines available from Kelly Tractor Company and Kelly Rents.

Ultimately, contestants were vying for a spot in the regional finals and the potential to advance to the Global Operator Challenge Finals at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, where Caterpillar will crown one operator as World Champion. CEG

Today's top stories