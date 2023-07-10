List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Kenn-Feld, TTG Merge as TRULAND Equipment

    Mon July 10, 2023 - National Edition
    Truland Equipment


    Kenn-Feld Group and TTG Equipment will merge as TRULAND Equipment, the CEOs of the two companies announced June 28. The equal merger of the two John Deere dealer groups is scheduled to occur on Aug. 21, 2023.

    This move brings together 18 John Deere locations across Indiana and Ohio. TRULAND Equipment also will offer new opportunities to its employees with increased scale.

    "This partnership was a several-year process, and we took our time to make sure this was a good fit for our two companies as well as for our customers," said the CEO of Kenn-Feld Group, Tom Burenga. "By combining our experience and capabilities, we are building a stronger organization that is better positioned to thrive while offering an expanded product portfolio to our customers."

    TRULAND Equipment will continue to serve its customers in all 18 of its locations in the region.

    CEO of TTG Equipment, Jameson Ringger, emphasized that TRULAND will stay focused on maintaining a local feel and a relationship-based business model.

    "We are two local companies joining together into one local company. While the name on the sign will change, the team will not. We are dedicated to cultivating lasting relationships with our customers, providing new opportunities for;our employees and investing in our community. This move is a win for all three."

    For more information about TRULAND Equipment, visit trulandequip.com or email [email protected]

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Mississippi's I-59 Receives $67M Makeover

    DEVELON DX42-7 Mini Excavator Excels in Tight Spaces

    ABC Reports Construction Employment Increased by 23,000 in June

    Asphalt Paving of Shelby Tests Blaw-Knox Prototype Paver

    VIDEO: SkillsUSA Competition Comes to Atlanta at Annual Leadership, Skills Conference

    Bobcat Announces Backyard Makeover Contest

    Balfour Beatty Awarded $36M Highway Project in Columbus County, N.C.

    ECA Announces Organizational Promotions



     

    Read more about...

    Agriculture Indiana John Deere Ohio






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA