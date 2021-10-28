List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

King Auction Holds October Sale in Burnsville, N.C.

Thu October 28, 2021 - Southeast Edition #22
CEG


King Auction & Realty held an absolute total liquidation auction Oct. 23, 2021, of Westside Rental in Burnsville, N.C.

The auction included construction equipment and tools, including 17 Kubota, Takeuchi and IHI excavators, seven John Deere and Bobcat skid steers, one Kubota backhoe, two Vermeer mini-track loaders, two JLG telehandlers, air compressors, manlifts and more.

More than 300 registered bidders attended the auction and many more bid virtually. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

James Koch (L) and Peter Jensen, both of Carolina Equipment in Fairview, N.C., look over the Vermeer mini-track loaders.
Jeff Whitson (L) of Westside Rental and Jerry King of King Auction & Realty.
(L-R): Troy Jennings, Randy Vanover and Kenny Tweed, all of Summers & Taylors Excavation in Johnson City, Tenn.
Tawyna Miles and James Burnette of Burnette’s Grading in Mars Hill, N.C., look over the IHI excavators.
Larry (L) and Justin Carpenter of Carpenter Excavation in Marshall, N.C., came to bid on the Kubota excavators.
Scott (L) and Billy Campbell of Campbell Grading in Buladean, N.C., tried out the Kubota excavators and found a few that would suit their needs.
The good selection of compact excavators caught the attention of Tim McKinney (L) and James Guinn, both of Guinn Logging in Newland, N.C.
Jackie Atkinson (L) of J&J Truck Sales in Chatham, Va., and his son, Trey, who goes to Tunstall High School in Dry Fork, Va., look over the machines.
Jerry King of King Auction & Realty welcomes the bidders.




Today's top stories

VIDEO: Volvo Prototype LX03: Intelligent Future of Construction

Michigan Paving & Materials, MDOT Use Design-Build Approach for $210M I-69 Rebuild

John Deere Expands Upon Precision Technology Suite With SmartGrade Remote Support

Is Your Equipment Fleet Ready for Winter?

President Biden on Hand at Kickoff of N.J.'s North Portal Bridge Project

USACE Expands Chickamauga Lock in $757M Project to Solve Structural Issues

John Deere Invests in Renewable Fuel Technology

Bobcat Company Launches E32, E35 25hp, E35 33hp R2-Series Excavators



 

Read more about...

Auctions King Auction & Realty Co., Inc. North Carolina






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo