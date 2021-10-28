King Auction & Realty held an absolute total liquidation auction Oct. 23, 2021, of Westside Rental in Burnsville, N.C.

The auction included construction equipment and tools, including 17 Kubota, Takeuchi and IHI excavators, seven John Deere and Bobcat skid steers, one Kubota backhoe, two Vermeer mini-track loaders, two JLG telehandlers, air compressors, manlifts and more.

More than 300 registered bidders attended the auction and many more bid virtually. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories