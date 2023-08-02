List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Kirby-Smith Machinery Announces Regional Leadership Structure for Product Support Sales, Parts Teams

    Wed August 02, 2023 - National Edition
    Kirby-Smith Machinery


    Cody Christopher
    Cody Christopher

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) announced the promotions of Nick Crossley and Cody Christopher as regional product support sales managers for the heavy equipment distributor.

    The promotions occurred earlier this year ahead of the transition of David Kellerstrass to vice president of product support, who previously was responsible for product support sales across KSM's full territory.

    Now with a more regionalized focus, Crossley has responsibility for the management of product support sales representatives in KSM's northern region, which includes Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Amarillo, Texas. Christopher has responsibility for KSM's southern region, which includes the territory surrounding its Dallas, Fort Worth, Waco, Abilene, Odessa and Lubbock locations.

    "Nick and Cody have both earned this opportunity through their hard work and dedication to the best principles of Kirby-Smith," Kellerstrass said. "These strategic changes will not only enhance our vison but also reinforce our commitment to delivering excellence to our customers."

    Additionally, the parts department also adopted a regional structure earlier this year to accommodate KSM's growth. Tim Peterson will now serve as the senior regional parts manager for the northern region; Jamie Scalf will take on the role of regional parts manager for the southern region. In addition, Randy Short, who is responsible for KSM's central parts warehouse operations, has been promoted to parts administration and inventory control manager, expanding on his previous duties.

    Wade Gaines, vice president of parts of KSM, knows he has the right team in place as the company continues to grow its parts offerings and capabilities in the aim of supporting customer demand.

    "We are excited to take the next step towards creating lifetime relationships and delivering consistent results to our valued customers," said Gaines.

    For more information, visit kirby-smith.com.




