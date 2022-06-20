Colin Brown

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has hired Colin Brown to serve as branch manager of its Oklahoma City location. The move marks a return to KSM for Brown, having served in roles as a product service manager and governmental sales representative of the Dallas branch during his first tour with the heavy equipment distributor. In this role, he will be responsible for managing branch operations in Oklahoma City, including oversight of its parts, service and rental departments.

Jeff Weller, chief operating officer of KSM, is pleased to have Brown back at KSM.

"It is so good to have Colin back home at Kirby-Smith where he belongs," said Weller. "His experience, industry knowledge, personality and approach will serve our Oklahoma City branch well. I know Colin will serve both customers and employees with the highest levels of efficiency and transparency. Welcome back, Colin! We have very high expectations for your success in growing our brand."

In his time away, Brown held key management positions for multiple distributors and industry suppliers in Texas, but the strong relationships he formed at KSM left the door open for this homecoming. Brown and his family are excited for the move north of the Red River.

"I couldn't be more humbled to have the opportunity to return to Kirby-Smith Machinery," said Brown. "Not only is it my pleasure to work for one of the finest equipment dealers in the country, it is also truly a blessing to work with so many people on the Kirby-Smith team who I am fortunate enough to call my friends."

Brown and his wife, Amanda, have been married for five years. Their two children, Owen and Dylan, have been raised in the heavy equipment industry and are excited about all the "new diggers" they will see in Oklahoma City.

About Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc.

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. was established in 1983 and is recognized as one of the premier new and used heavy construction equipment and crane dealers in the country. Kirby-Smith Machinery and its hundreds of professional employees are committed to providing reliable new and used equipment for sale and equipment rentals, as well as responsive service and equipment parts for multiple makes and models. Kirby-Smith Machinery has 12 branch locations in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri, as well as a dedicated Pipeline Services Division. For more information about Kirby-Smith Machinery, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.

