Kirby-Smith Machinery Promotes Angie Brewer to Human Resources Manager

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has promoted Angie Brewer to human resources manager. Brewer joined the heavy equipment distributor in 2016 and most recently served in the role of human resources generalist. Her skillset and leadership have made her an invaluable asset to the company, which has more than 500 employees throughout its 12 store locations and other properties. Brewer will report to Vice President of Human Resources Seth McColley.

"Angie has a passion for people and our culture," McColley said. "She is an exceptional HR professional and is going to be instrumental in taking our human resource operations to the next level. We are very excited about the future."

Brewer is already looking forward to the challenges of her new position. "I am grateful for this opportunity to serve Kirby-Smith and our employees," she said. "I love being able to make a difference and we are going to accomplish some great things as a team. Stay tuned."

For more information, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirbysmith.com.