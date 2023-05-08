List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Kirby-Smith Machinery Promotes David Kellerstrass to Vice President, Product Support

    Mon May 08, 2023 - National Edition
    Kirby-Smith Machinery


    David Kellerstrass
    David Kellerstrass

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has promoted David Kellerstrass to vice president of product support.

    Kellerstrass, who joined KSM in 2019, had previously served as general manager of product support sales. With the retirement of former Vice President Brad Campbell, he now takes over the leadership of the heavy equipment distributor's product support operations, which encompass more than 450 parts and service employees throughout 12 locations in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri.

    In his new role, Kellerstrass will lead KSM's efforts to enhance, strengthen and grow its product support offerings and improve overall customer experience. The company has carefully worked to form a structure of regional service managers, regional parts managers and regional product support sales representative managers to support customers, employees and manufacturing partners in the wake of current and expected growth.

    Jeff Weller, chief operating officer of KSM, believes Kellerstrass' leadership and dedication to strengthening relationships with customers and employees will serve him well in his new role.

    "David has displayed great leadership in his time at KSM and is a tireless champion for the culture we strive to build," said Weller. "With his dedication to providing exceptional customer service, improving internal processes and supporting our people, I am confident our parts and service operations will grow and excel under his watchful care."

    With well over a decade of experience in Komatsu dealership operations, Kellerstrass is grateful for the opportunity to lead KSM's product support efforts at the highest level. He knows putting KSM's people in position to succeed will be critical to future success.

    "Kirby-Smith Machinery has an amazing culture of supporting both our customers and team," said Kellerstrass. "We are going to continue to build on that foundation as we grow our support capabilities and search for new opportunities to partner with customers in creating solutions to the challenges they face."

    For more information, visit kirby-smith.com.




