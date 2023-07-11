List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Kirby-Smith Names Phillips as Newest GM, Pipeline Goup

    Tue July 11, 2023 - West Edition #15
    KSM


    Kris Phillips
    Kris Phillips

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has promoted Kris Phillips as its new general manager, Pipeline Group. He will lead KSM's efforts to fully support the equipment needs of pipeline contactors operating in the mainline, regional and local pipeline construction industries. Phillips previously served KSM as a major account product support sales representative, where he supported several of the heavy equipment distributor's largest accounts.

    Gavin Cole, vice president of sales of KSM, believes Phillips is a true professional that will provide strong leadership as the company finds new and creative methods to work more closely with the pipeline industry.

    "Kris brings a wealth of experience to his new position related to equipment sales, product support and sales training," said Cole. "He has worked closely with the pipeline industry in various roles throughout his career, and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps where he worked as an equipment mechanic. I am excited for KSM's future in this area under Kris' care."

    Excited for his new opportunity, Phillips finds motivation in the words of his late grandfather — ‘Don't let the family down.'

    "I am honored every day to be a part of the Kirby-Smith family, which has been such a huge part of both my career and life," said Phillips. "I have no intention of letting Granddad down and won't let any of my 1KS family down, either. I am so proud to be part of this team and look forward to the challenges ahead."

    About Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc.

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. was established in 1983 and is recognized as one of the premier new and used heavy construction equipment and crane dealers in the country. Kirby-Smith Machinery and its hundreds of dedicated professional employees are committed to providing reliable new and used equipment for sale and equipment rentals, as well as responsive service and equipment parts for multiple makes and models. Kirby-Smith Machinery has 12 branch locations in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri.

    For more information about Kirby-Smith Machinery, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.




    Today's top stories

    Mississippi's I-59 Receives $67M Makeover

    New Jersey's Coastal Waters to Be Site of U.S.'s Third Major Offshore Wind Project

    Carter and Company Rebuilding Salt Creek Span

    ABC Reports Construction Employment Increased by 23,000 in June

    John Deere Announces New Partnership With EGO

    DEVELON DX42-7 Mini Excavator Excels in Tight Spaces

    Bottom Line Equipment Doubles Presence in DFW Area of Texas

    TxDOT Celebrates Lone Star State Women in Engineering



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc.






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA