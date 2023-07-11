Kris Phillips

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has promoted Kris Phillips as its new general manager, Pipeline Group. He will lead KSM's efforts to fully support the equipment needs of pipeline contactors operating in the mainline, regional and local pipeline construction industries. Phillips previously served KSM as a major account product support sales representative, where he supported several of the heavy equipment distributor's largest accounts.

Gavin Cole, vice president of sales of KSM, believes Phillips is a true professional that will provide strong leadership as the company finds new and creative methods to work more closely with the pipeline industry.

"Kris brings a wealth of experience to his new position related to equipment sales, product support and sales training," said Cole. "He has worked closely with the pipeline industry in various roles throughout his career, and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps where he worked as an equipment mechanic. I am excited for KSM's future in this area under Kris' care."

Excited for his new opportunity, Phillips finds motivation in the words of his late grandfather — ‘Don't let the family down.'

"I am honored every day to be a part of the Kirby-Smith family, which has been such a huge part of both my career and life," said Phillips. "I have no intention of letting Granddad down and won't let any of my 1KS family down, either. I am so proud to be part of this team and look forward to the challenges ahead."

About Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc.

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. was established in 1983 and is recognized as one of the premier new and used heavy construction equipment and crane dealers in the country. Kirby-Smith Machinery and its hundreds of dedicated professional employees are committed to providing reliable new and used equipment for sale and equipment rentals, as well as responsive service and equipment parts for multiple makes and models. Kirby-Smith Machinery has 12 branch locations in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri.

For more information about Kirby-Smith Machinery, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.

