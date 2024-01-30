List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Kisun Chung, Vice Chairman of HD Hyundai, Presents Golden Loader Award to NED Top Executives

    Tue January 30, 2024 - National Edition
    National Equipment Dealers


    (L-R) are Zack Kavanaugh, vice chairman, NED; John Taylor III, chairman, NED; and Kisun Chung, vice chairman of HD Hyundai.
    Photo courtesy of NED
    (L-R) are Zack Kavanaugh, vice chairman, NED; John Taylor III, chairman, NED; and Kisun Chung, vice chairman of HD Hyundai.

    HD Hyundai had a prominent voice at this year's CES show on Jan. 10, in Las Vegas.

    Kisun Chung, vice chairman of HD Hyundai and the grandson of the late Ju-yung Chung, founder of Hyundai, was a keynote speaker at the show. John Taylor III, chairman of NED, and Zack Kavanaugh, vice chairman of NED visited the HD Hyundai interactive CES exhibit and attended Chung's keynote speech.

    As HD Hyundai Construction Equipment's largest North American dealership, Taylor and Kavanaugh took the opportunity to meet with Chung along with several top-level executives from HD Hyundai's Construction Equipment Division.

    During his CES Keynote speech, Chung presented Hyundai's Xite Transformation, HD Hyundai's solution to develop a more sustainable future for humanity. He shared Hyundai's plans to enable smart construction sites with the help of AI technologies, autonomous equipment operation, site control, remote control solutions, and eco-friendly electrification, along with other future equipment innovations.

    "Hyundai has an unparalleled history of setting bold goals to become leaders in various industries and then quickly achieving those goals. Under Mr. Chung's leadership, we believe construction equipment is the next place Hyundai will dominate," said Kavanaugh.

    During their meeting, Chung presented NED with a gold-plated scale model of a Hyundai wheel loader as a token of his appreciation to National Equipment Dealers for their continued loyalty and support as a successful dealership and HD Hyundai partner.

    "National Equipment Dealers envisions a future in which HD Hyundai leads the industry as a top OEM in North America and Mr. Chung's vision will help us collectively achieve that," said Kavanaugh.




