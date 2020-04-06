--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Komatsu Launches MyKomatsu: A Simplified, Comprehensive Approach to Fleet Monitoring and Management

Mon April 06, 2020 - National Edition
Komatsu


Through MyKomatsu, customers now have the ability to access and manage their fleet data 24/7 in a standardized and organized way.
Through MyKomatsu, customers now have the ability to access and manage their fleet data 24/7 in a standardized and organized way.

Komatsu showcased MyKomatsu, a complimentary web-based solution that includes parts ordering and machine data, parts and operating manuals, and more —accessible via a single portal, at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020.

MyKomatsu integrates 20 legacy systems to create actionable intelligence to assist customers in effectively running their businesses.

Through MyKomatsu, customers now have the ability to access and manage their fleet data 24/7 in a standardized and organized way. The comprehensive portal provides access to parts and machine information, and makes it easy to order parts online.

MyKomatsu lets users visualize and evaluate their assets with fleet-wide or equipment-specific information from any device. Supported by easy access to this vital information, customers can ensure that each vehicle receives scheduled and necessary maintenance to prevent downtime. The system is password and encryption-protected.

MyKomatsu's simple technology solution allows users to view their fleet of machines or click on a particular asset for additional details. Starting from a fleet or a dashboard view, users can easily view the performance of their fleet or an individual machine, including working hours, fuel consumption, idle time, work modes, and more.

Users also can click on the "parts" tab from either the fleet level or a machine-specific level to access the relevant parts book directly. Fleets can be viewed on a map or a list, highlighted with quick statistics from the past day, week, or month.

For more information, visit www.komatsuamerica.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Komatsu Technology