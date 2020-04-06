Through MyKomatsu, customers now have the ability to access and manage their fleet data 24/7 in a standardized and organized way.

Komatsu showcased MyKomatsu, a complimentary web-based solution that includes parts ordering and machine data, parts and operating manuals, and more —accessible via a single portal, at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020.

MyKomatsu integrates 20 legacy systems to create actionable intelligence to assist customers in effectively running their businesses.

Through MyKomatsu, customers now have the ability to access and manage their fleet data 24/7 in a standardized and organized way. The comprehensive portal provides access to parts and machine information, and makes it easy to order parts online.

MyKomatsu lets users visualize and evaluate their assets with fleet-wide or equipment-specific information from any device. Supported by easy access to this vital information, customers can ensure that each vehicle receives scheduled and necessary maintenance to prevent downtime. The system is password and encryption-protected.

MyKomatsu's simple technology solution allows users to view their fleet of machines or click on a particular asset for additional details. Starting from a fleet or a dashboard view, users can easily view the performance of their fleet or an individual machine, including working hours, fuel consumption, idle time, work modes, and more.

Users also can click on the "parts" tab from either the fleet level or a machine-specific level to access the relevant parts book directly. Fleets can be viewed on a map or a list, highlighted with quick statistics from the past day, week, or month.

