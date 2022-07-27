Easily installed by a local Komatsu distributor, Smart Construction Retrofit is a low-cost guidance kit that gives operators in the field and managers in the office access to 3D design and payload data to help drive accuracy, control load volumes and improve operations.

Looking for a simple way to improve your grading performance? Now, with Komatsu's easy and affordable Smart Construction Retrofit Kits, conventional Komatsu excavators can be equipped with 3D guidance and payload monitoring, giving operators and managers alike more ways to help work efficiently and accurately, according to the manufacturer.

Designed to improve grading performance and provide more time- and cost-management tools, Smart Construction Retrofit can bring 3D to most Komatsu excavators in your fleet. Easily installed by a local Komatsu distributor, Smart Construction Retrofit is a low-cost guidance kit that gives operators in the field and managers in the office access to 3D design and payload data to help drive accuracy, control load volumes and improve operations.

"No matter where you are in your Smart Construction journey, we have the expertise to help you integrate and optimize your fleet, based on your specific needs," said Komatsu's Ron Schwieters, senior product manager, customer solutions.

"Smart Construction Retrofit kits are an entry-level solution that can help bridge the technology gap and drive production improvements to your fleet."

Benefits of Smart Construction Retrofit

Gives operators the latest design data

Measures payload volume and load counts

Lets you monitor production from the office

Once a conventional excavator is fitted with Smart Construction Retrofit, operators no longer have to set up a laser or bench every time the machine moves. The global navigation satellite system (GNSS) can determine where a machine is on the job site and what the target grade is. The need for additional labor is reduced because the technology collects and delivers information directly to the operator, so fewer people have to be working on the ground, or in an open trench.

Increase Productivity

Machine production can be monitored from the office by integrating Smart Construction applications, and as-built and payload data can be collected for progress tracking. With Smart Construction Retrofit you can reduce handling and reworking material which helps drive both productivity and profitability. The payload meter helps prevent overloaded trucks by promoting proper loading weights for on- and off-road vehicles, to reduce the potential for equipment damage and other risks.

For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.

