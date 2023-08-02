List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Kreis Returns to Ritchie Bros. as Regional Sales Director

    Wed August 02, 2023 - Midwest Edition #16
    CEG


    Dave Kreis will be overseeing all of the sales at the company’s Northeast Maryland; North Franklin, Conn.; Chicago, Ill.; and Columbus, Ohio, auction sites as well as assets consigned and sold on IronPlanet. (Ritchie Bros. photo)
    Ritchie Bros. has appointed Dave Kreis to the position of sales director of the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Great Lakes regions.

    In this role, Kreis will be overseeing all of the sales at the company's Northeast Maryland; North Franklin, Conn.; Chicago, Ill.; and Columbus, Ohio, auction sites as well as assets consigned and sold on IronPlanet.

    Kreis brings with him a wealth of experience in the construction equipment industry, including 12 years in the auction business and 20 years managing construction equipment dealerships and is excited to return to Ritchie Bros. after a stint as general manager of an equipment dealership in New York State.

    "It's an exciting time at Ritchie Bros. as they continue to expand their reach and scope across the world and offer their customers an ever-broadening base of potential buyers," he said. CEG




