    KSM Promotes Graves as Waco Sales, Operations Manager

    Tue February 06, 2024 - West Edition #3
    Kirby-Smith Machinery


    Ryan Graves
    Photo courtesy of Kirby-Smith Machinery
    Ryan Graves

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has announced the hiring of Richard Graves as its new sales and operations manager in Waco. In his new role, Graves will lead the sales efforts of KSM's rapidly growing Waco branch as well as day-to-day oversight of its rental, parts and service departments.

    Graves brings more than 20 years of construction and heavy equipment sales experience to his position, having worked across several facets of the industry, including: road construction, asphalt and concrete, land improvement, mining, governmental contracts and airport construction. With an in-depth understanding of the construction markets and a proven record for developing sales employees into high-performing consultants, Graves will be focused on providing exceptional customer service and addressing the unique needs of contractors in Waco.

    Gavin Cole, executive vice president of sales of KSM, has worked previously with Graves and believes his leadership, hands-on approach and passion for the Waco construction community will serve KSM and its customers well.

    "Richard is a proven leader and a great cultural fit for our company," Cole said. "He is customer-focused and provides a significant level of product and market expertise. We are excited to get him up to speed quickly."

    The son of a civil contractor, Graves grew up in the construction world, learning from an early age how to operate and maintain equipment. His upbringing also instilled in him the importance of dedication, hard work, and building strong relationships. He knows those values will continue to be crucial in leading the Waco branch.

    "I am honored to be a part of Kirby-Smith Machinery — a place where doing the right thing for the customer isn't just a goal; it's a way of life," said Graves. "My vision is clear — to be an integral part of an evolving team in Waco that not only meets but exceeds customer expectations. Together, we will not only provide exceptional service but also contribute to the continued growth of the Waco area."

    About Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc.

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. was established in 1983 and is recognized as one of the premier new and used heavy construction equipment and crane dealers in the country. Kirby-Smith Machinery and its hundreds of dedicated professional employees are committed to providing reliable new and used equipment for sale and equipment rentals, as well as responsive service and equipment parts for multiple makes and models. Kirby-Smith Machinery has 12 branch locations in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information about Kirby-Smith Machinery, call 888-861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.




