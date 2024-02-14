Photo courtesy of Kubota Kubota's KX080-5 includes enhanced performance, comfort and tech features that come standard.

Kubota Tractor Corporation's KX080-5 compact excavator replaces the popular KX080-4 with performance, utility and comfort upgrades. The new KX080-5 takes the top spot in Kubota's robust excavator lineup and will be available at authorized Kubota dealerships within the first quarter of 2024.

"With the new KX080-5, customers are getting Kubota's biggest and most powerful excavator in our lineup with all of the -5 upgrades included," said Bill Holton, Kubota product manager, construction equipment.

"When a customer walks into a Kubota dealership looking for our top-of-the-line model, the KX080-5 will give them all the power, performance and premium operator experience features that come standard, like the air suspension seat, 7-inch LCD monitor, and keyless start, without having to add any upgrades."

Earth-Moving Power, Performance

Equipped with a 66.6-hp (SAE J1995 gross) Kubota engine, the KX080-5 features a working range that includes a digging depth of 15 ft. 1.1 in., a maximum dumping height of 17 ft. 2.7 in., and a bucket breakout force of 14,660 lbs., delivering impressive performance and efficiency for its size. The two-pump load-sensing system improves the overall smoothness of operation when using attachments, letting operators effortlessly perform simultaneous tasks. Additionally, the auto-shift system enables automatic travel shift from high to low depending on traction effort and terrain, providing simultaneous operations when dozing and turning.

A new programmable Engine Auto Stop feature turns off the engine when idling up to 30 minutes, and an Auto Idling System reduces engine RPM instinctively when high engine speed isn't needed and the control levers are in neutral for more than four seconds.

Comfortable, Tech-Filled Cab Comes Standard

The deluxe interior of the new KX080-5 boasts a spacious and comfortable cab with tech-forward features that bring a new level of comfort and productivity. A double adjustable air suspension seat is equipped with a slide that can be double adjusted to find the right level of comfort, and the joystick consoles on the left and right sides can be adjusted independent of the seat to match individual operator requirements.

A new full-color 7-in. LCD monitor with jog dial provides operators with vital information and easy access to functions like auxiliary flow adjustment and automatic activation of 3rd line hydraulic return. KubotaNOW telematics come standard on the KX080-5 providing operators with critical information like accumulated hours, fuel level, location and temperatures through the myKubota app. In addition, keyless start comes standard enabling the engine to be started by entering a four-digit passcode on the excavator keypad, and up to 10 user passwords can be set.

Operator Work Enhancements

A factory-designed rear-view camera displays a fish-eye view of the rear of the KX080-5 on the 7-in. LCD monitor while reversing. LED work lights with turn off delay allow the lights to remain on for up to two minutes after the engine is turned off so the operator can exit the machine and work site under full illumination. The quiet cabin helps to protect the operator from loud engine noise and features an expanded glass area that provides more visibility for loading, unloading and digging work.

