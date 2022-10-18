Kubota Tractor Corporation and Trackhouse Racing announced a partnership for Kubota to become the official tractor company of Trackhouse Racing and serve as the primary sponsor of Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet at the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 23, 2022, in addition to added races in the 2023 season.

Kubota and Chastain delivered the announcement during Kubota's annual dealer meeting in Grapevine, Texas.

"It was both an honor and a lot of fun to stand before Kubota dealers and employees to tell them they are going to be part of NASCAR Cup Racing," said Ross Chastain, who is among eight drivers still contending in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

"They were just as pumped about the news as everyone at Trackhouse Racing is about welcoming Kubota to our partner family. We are joining together at the perfect time as we push for the playoffs."

Kubota is known for its versatility, reliability and durability across its complete lineup of equipment–from sub-compact, compact and utility tractors, hay tools and construction equipment, to residential lawn and garden, commercial turf equipment and utility vehicles. Kubota customers take pride in getting things done on their properties and job sites, and it's that "do-it-yourself" spirit that led Kubota to become the #1 selling compact (based on EDA tractor sales data of under 20 hp models from 2009 to 2020) and sub-compact (based on EDA tractor sales data of under 40 hp models from 2009 to 2021) tractor brand in the United States, as well as #1 rated for durability and owner experience in the United States (award based on 2021 Progressive Farmer Reader Insights Tractor Study).

"Hard work and a passion for horsepower runs through the veins of race fans and Kubota customers alike, and as Kubota celebrates our 50th anniversary in the U.S., there's no better team to partner with than Trackhouse Racing and Ross Chastain," said Todd Stucke, Kubota Tractor Corporation senior vice president of marketing, product support and special projects.

"Fans of the sport are used to seeing Kubota's iconic orange equipment across America, and we're thrilled to add orange to the racetrack, too, by sponsoring this team on the rise and Ross into the playoff push."

As an eighth-generation farmer, Chastain knows the value of hard work as his family owns JDI Farms in Punta Gorda, Fla., a 400-acre watermelon farm.

Chastain gave Trackhouse Racing its first victory in March at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, then visited victory lane in April at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. His Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suárez earned the team its third victory of the season when he won at Sonoma Raceway in California in June. Chastain recently took second place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the first of three races in the Round of 8 and is now second among the eight remaining drivers in the playoffs with 4,063 points, 18 points ahead of the transfer position. Chastain can earn a spot to race for the championship in a winner-take-all-format at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6.

Trackhouse Founder and Owner Justin Marks credits the team's corporate relationships as key to his organization's quick success in the sport.

"Ever since we started Trackhouse, we have aimed to associate ourselves with some of the best brands in the world and Kubota certainly falls into that camp," said Marks, who started Trackhouse as a single-car team in 2021 and expanded to a two-car team in 2022.

Additionally, Kubota recently announced a partnership with ThorSport Racing to serve as the team's Official Tractor Company in multiple NASCAR Truck Series events with Ben Rhodes' No. 99 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. This new partnership with Trackhouse further establishes Kubota's commitment to its customers, dealers and racing fans across the country.

