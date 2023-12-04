List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Kubota Returns as Presenting Sponsor for Another Round of Blake Shelton's 'Back To The Honky Tonk' Tour

    Mon December 04, 2023 - National Edition
    Kubota Tractor Corporation


    Kubota Tractor Corporation announced that it is returning as the presenting sponsor for another round of country music superstar Blake Shelton's "Back To The Honky Tonk" Tour, which kicks off Feb. 22, 2024, in Hershey, Pa., and ends March 29, 2024, in Wichita, Kan.

    Along with the tour sponsorship, Kubota also is launching the Kubota Blake Shelton VIP Concert Sweepstakes to provide customers and fans a chance to win tickets to see Blake Shelton perform at one of five tour venues.

    "Wherever I am, when I'm on my Kubota, I know I'm in ‘God's Country,'" said Blake Shelton. "Whether you're at work or play, Kubota has equipment that's just right for you. I'm thrilled they're joining us for another round of my ‘Back To The Honky Tonk Tour.'"

    The 17-date tour includes three stops in Canada and features platinum-selling, eight-time chart-topping recording artist Dustin Lynch and rising country artist Emily Ann Roberts, who was a member of Team Blake on the ninth season of NBC's "The Voice."

    The Kubota Blake Shelton VIP Concert Sweepstakes, which launched Dec. 1 and ends Jan. 19, 2024, offers customers and fans the chance to win one of five VIP packages for an exclusive concert experience, including two VIP tickets, roundtrip flights for two, hotel accommodations for two nights, and a $500 gift card.

    Tour stops for the Kubota Blake Shelton VIP Concert Sweepstakes include Austin, Texas, on March 1; Edmonton, Alberta, on March 8; Tacoma, Wash., on March 15; Palm Springs, Calif., on March 22; and Glendale, Ariz., on March 23.

    "Blake counts on Kubota equipment at home on his farm and now he can count on Kubota to be with him on the road as he heads ‘Back To The Honky Tonk,'" said Todd Stucke, Kubota Tractor Corporation senior vice president of marketing, product support and special projects.

    "We're all about finishing what we started and doing things right in Kubota Country, so we're looking forward to joining Blake for the second leg of his tour and connecting with fans and our dealers across the U.S. and Canada."

    To enter the Kubota Blake Shelton VIP Concert Sweepstakes, visit info.kubotausa.com/honkytonktour. For more information and a full list of tour dates for the "Back To The Honky Tonk" Tour presented by Kubota, visit www.BlakeShelton.com.

    About the Sweepstakes

    No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.) or Canada (excl. QC), 21 years or older. Void in QC and where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes begins at 9:00:00 am CT on 12/1/23 and ends at 11:59:59 pm CT on 1/19/24. One GP Trip/Concert prize available for Canada participants (ARV $3,105.95 USD approx. $4,265.03 CAD based on a hypothetical Toronto, ON departure) and Four GP Trips/Concerts prizes available for US ($3,205.95 USD). Odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received per country. Skill-test question required for Canadian winner. Subject to full Official Rules. Sponsor: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051.




