UAE-based company has six Manitowoc cranes in its fleet and added another to support growing workloads

Middle East-based Lamprell has added to its existing fleet of Manitowoc crawler cranes, with a new 999 model the latest unit to arrive.

The company, which provides services to the energy sector, has already set the machine to work at its yard in Hamriyah Free Zone, United Arab Emirates. Here it will help with a variety of tasks in the construction of oil rigs, jackets for offshore wind turbines and more.

Martyn Taylor, group operations manager at Lamprell, said the crane would help on client projects within the Middle East and further afield.

"We already have six other Manitowoc crawler crane models at our facility, the quality and operability of which have been excellent," he said. "The cranes most recently helped with the assembly of rigs for a client in the Middle East, and jackets for offshore wind turbines which are destined for a client in the North Sea."

As well as lifting loads of up to 88 tons, the crane also is being used with a man-riding attachment, helping Lamprell access difficult-to-reach points on the huge offshore structures it builds. The crane's computer has a special personnel handling mode to facilitate this, which reduces line speeds and line pull to meet personnel handling code requirements.

The Manitowoc 999 has a 275.5 ton capacity and a maximum load moment of 115 t/m. It can be equipped with up to 290 ft. of heavy lift boom and offers a range of options for jib attachments including up to 330 ft. of fixed jib and 420 ft. of luffing jib. Power comes from a Cummins QSM11 six-cylinder diesel engine rated at 298 kW.

UAE-based Lamprell, which provides services to the international energy sector through its renewables, oil & gas and digital business units, is a major supplier to the renewables and oil and gas sectors, with more than 40 years' experience providing contracting services, rig building and EPC delivery.

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

